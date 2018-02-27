Michigan State LB Darien Tipps-Clemons tweets transfer from Spartans

Another day, another Power Five player has decided to take his leave from where he kicked off his collegiate playing career.
The latest to do so is Darien Tipps-Clemons, who took to his personal Twitter account Monday morning to announce that he has decided to transfer from Michigan State. The linebacker posted a letter from the university’s compliance department in which it’s stated that MSU “grants permission [to schools] to contact Darien Tipps-Clemons regarding a potential transfer and participating in football at your institution.”
The letter made no mention of any restrictions placed on the player’s movement.
A three-star member of the Spartans’ 2017 recruiting class, Tipps-Clemons was rated as the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Tipps-Clemons won’t be seeing the field this season either as he will have to sit out 2018 to satisfy NCAA transfer rules if he moves to another FBS program. He’ll then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
When it comes to Twitter beefs, there are not many college coaches more seasoned at it than Tim Brewster.
The latest social-media dustup involving the former Florida State and current Texas A&M tight ends coach stems from a tweet Brewster sent out Monday night with a photo that shows the average NFL earnings of the defensive backs who played for first-year A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher at FSU.
One of those pictured is Jalen Ramsey, an All-American in college and an All-Pro cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since Ramsey played his college football for the Seminoles, however, he didn’t appreciate his image being used as a recruiting pitch for another football program, calling out Brewster for the image in a pair of tweets of his own.
Brewster’s response?
On a completely unrelated note, the 2018 college football season kicks off in exactly 179 days (Wyoming at New Mexico State).
The shaping of Chip Kelly‘s first UCLA coaching staff continued Monday, with the football program announcing the hiring of two more assistants.
First, Justin Frye has been added as the Bruins’ offensive line coach. Frye had spent the past five seasons as the line coach as well as running-game coordinator at Boston College.
Prior to his time at BC, Frye had served as the line coach at Temple for two seasons (2011-12) and was a graduate assistant at Florida from 2009-10.
The second Kelly hiring is Derek Sage, who will coach UCLA’s tight ends. Sage has recent experience in the Pac-12 as he spent the 2017 season as the outside receivers coach at Washington State.
Sage has also spent time on coaching staffs at Toledo (2015-17) and Wyoming (2010-13), the latter of which served as his first on-field job at the FBS level. From 2005-2009, he was the wide receivers coach at New Hampshire; Kelly was the FCS power’s offensive coordinator for two of those seasons (2005-06) before moving on to Oregon.
With these two hires, both of which were previously reported HERE and HERE, Kelly’s first coaching staff at UCLA is complete. Exactly one week from today, the Bruins will kick off their first spring practice under Kelly.
After an offseason that saw significant poaching of his Washington State coaching staff, Mike Leach‘s assistant roll is again whole.
Monday night, Wazzu announced the hirings of three new assistant coaches — Matt Brock, Mason Miller and, as previously reported, Steve Spurrier Jr. Brock will be in charge of special teams, Miller the offensive line and the son of the Ol’ Ball Coach outside wide receivers.
Miller comes to Pullman after one season at Nevada, while Brock spent the past two seasons at Bowling Green. Prior to his one season at Western Kentucky in 2017, and one season as an off-field staffer at Oklahoma before that, Spurrier Jr. had been an assistant on his father’s South Carolina staff for 11 seasons. During his time with the Gamecocks, he served at various points as wide receivers coach (2005-15), passing-game coordinator (2009-11) and co-offensive coordinator (2012-15).
“We are excited to have our coaching staff finalized and in Pullman,” said Leach in a statement. “The amount of interest in our program was overwhelming, validating that we continue to be heading in a positive direction. With the most recent hires we were able to secure some great football coaches who are hard-working, great recruiters and share a similar vision for success.”
In addition to the trio of hires, Leach’s 2018 coaching staff will consist of Tracy Claeys (defensive coordinator), Kendrick Shavers (safeties), Darcel McBath (cornerbacks), Eric Mele (running backs), Dave Nichol (inside receivers), Jeff Phelps (defensive line), Ken Wilson (linebackers). Mele had been special teams coordinator the past three seasons for the Cougars before shifting roles this year.
A Florida State player with a famous surname has decided to exit Willie Taggart‘s program. Reportedly.
Citing unnamed sources, the Tallahassee Democrat has reported that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Andrew Boselli is no longer a part of the football team. Boselli’s father, former USC All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, “would say only that his son is still a student at FSU and declined to comment further,” the Florida Times-Union wrote.
A three-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Boselli was rated as the No. 31 guard in the country and the No. 103 player at any position in the state of Florida.
The lineman played in two games as a true freshman before being shut down and taking a redshirt. Last season, Boselli played in three games, the final three games of the regular season.
The Times-Union noted that Boselli’s brother, Adam, is a freshman tight end at North Carolina State.