Michigan State LB Darien Tipps-Clemons tweets transfer from Spartans

Another day, another Power Five player has decided to take his leave from where he kicked off his collegiate playing career.

The latest to do so is Darien Tipps-Clemons, who took to his personal Twitter account Monday morning to announce that he has decided to transfer from Michigan State. The linebacker posted a letter from the university’s compliance department in which it’s stated that MSU “grants permission [to schools] to contact Darien Tipps-Clemons regarding a potential transfer and participating in football at your institution.”

The letter made no mention of any restrictions placed on the player’s movement.

Thank you MSU staff and University 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QPunKSzbJP — Darien Clemons™ (@clemons_darien) February 26, 2018

A three-star member of the Spartans’ 2017 recruiting class, Tipps-Clemons was rated as the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Tipps-Clemons won’t be seeing the field this season either as he will have to sit out 2018 to satisfy NCAA transfer rules if he moves to another FBS program. He’ll then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.