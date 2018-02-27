Michigan State LB Darien Tipps-Clemons tweets transfer from Spartans

Another day, another Power Five player has decided to take his leave from where he kicked off his collegiate playing career.
The latest to do so is Darien Tipps-Clemons, who took to his personal Twitter account Monday morning to announce that he has decided to transfer from Michigan State. The linebacker posted a letter from the university’s compliance department in which it’s stated that MSU “grants permission [to schools] to contact Darien Tipps-Clemons regarding a potential transfer and participating in football at your institution.”
The letter made no mention of any restrictions placed on the player’s movement.
A three-star member of the Spartans’ 2017 recruiting class, Tipps-Clemons was rated as the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Tipps-Clemons won’t be seeing the field this season either as he will have to sit out 2018 to satisfy NCAA transfer rules if he moves to another FBS program. He’ll then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
Mark Dantonio wants to be part of the solution at Michigan State
As Michigan State seeks to remedy a sexual assault scandal that’s enveloped the university in recent months, the university’s head football coach is hoping to be a part of the solution.
Coming off their sixth 10-win season in the last eight years, the Spartans kicked off spring practice Tuesday. Ahead of that, Mark Dantonio addressed the media and, not surprisingly, was asked about the sexual assault culture on the campus that’s dominated headlines of late.
… I want to commit to being part of the solution,” he said. “I made my statement on how I feel about things. Hopefully we’re healing as a community and healing as a university. It’s a step-by-step process. A lot of time spring is the time for a new beginning, so I’ll use that in this case as well. It’s an opportunity to grow and get better at everything that we’re doing and looking at. I think (interim president) John Engler has done a great job thus far organizationally in terms of confronting the issue.
At the height of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal, Dantonio’s own actions were called into question.
In the aftermath of Mark Hollis “retiring” as the athletic director at MSU late last month, an ESPNOutside the Lines report alleged that, since 2007, at least 16 Spartans football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women; the beginning of that timeline coincides with Dantonio taking over the Spartans football program as head coach, a position he’s held the past 11 seasons. In the damning report, it was alleged that, in at last one instance, Dantonio personally handled a claim made against one of his players instead of going through the proper Title IX channels.
After that report surfaced, speculation was rampant that Dantonio would be stepping down. In his only public comments until meeting with the media Tuesday, Dantonio at the time vehemently denied that he would be resigning, with a portion of his statement asserting “that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the university’s Board of Trustees had approved what’s become a ritual one-year contract extension for Dantonio. He’s now signed through the 2024 season.
Heisman winner Eric Crouch hired as assistant coach at NAIA Midland University
The last time Nebraska was NEBRASKA, Eric Crouch was the Cornhuskers’ quarterback. The Omaha native led the home team to the 1999 Big 12 championship and a No. 3 final ranking, a 10-2 record in 2000 and an appearance in the BCS title game with a Heisman Trophy for himself in 2001.
The Huskers are led by a former Nebraska quarterback in Scott Frost now, and on Tuesday Crouch joined the college coaching ranks in his home state. Midland University has announced Crouch as an assistant football coach with emphasis on running backs and special teams.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Eric as part of our Midland family,” Midland president Jody Horner said in a statement. “Everything that it takes to be a Heisman Trophy winner are the same qualities that we hope to instill in our students as part of their experience here at Midland. The experience that he brings as a mentor, as a role model, and just as a caring human being, I think our students will really benefit from that.”
Midland University is an NAIA school in Fremont, Neb., roughly 35 miles northwest of Omaha, with around 1,400 students.
“I’ve got a passion for the game. I love being around the team and players,” Crouch said. “I’m now looking for another opportunity to challenge myself and still remain in football. It’s a great opportunity close to home to help their football program out. I’m excited about where they’re going, the things they’re doing. I really just want to help them win football games, and help the players accomplish their athletic goals and their academic goals.”
The Warriors are coached by Jeff Jamrog, a former Husker himself who played for Tom Osborne, coached for Frank Solich and served on the administration for Bo Pelini‘s staff.
“To me, (Crouch is) the total package. He’s an excellent teacher, excellent mentor, and motivator,” Jamrog added. “He was the best in the country in 2001 as a quarterback. He was the captain of that football team. He has a tremendous work ethic. I know Eric is going to instill the work ethic, the attitude, the perseverance, all those things that student-athletes will go through.”
Midland went 6-4 under Jamrog in 2017.
Sun Belt reveals 2018 schedule, first title game set for Dec. 1
The Sun Belt on Tuesday announced its 2018 schedule, leaving the Mountain West as the only FBS league yet to reveal its slate. The 2018 season begins Thursday, Aug. 30, with Georgia State hosting Kennesaw State. The first conference game goes down Sept. 15 when Texas State visits South Alabama.
Tuesday’s announcement was significant for more than just the revelation of dates of games. It brings to a close the conference’s realignment moves that saw Idaho and New Mexico State get the boot and the league join the rest of its peers in adding a championship game. The inaugural Sun Belt Championship will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, at a campus site and be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
The Sun Belt’s roster now consists of 10 teams, but unlike the Big 12, the Sun Belt will split into two divisions:
EAST
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Troy
WEST
Arkansas State
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana-Monroe
South Alabama
Texas State
Appalachian State and Arkansas State have been the kings of the Sun Belt over the past three seasons, each going 21-3 from 2015-17. The Mountaineers and Red Wolves did not play in 2016 or ’17, but will square off in 2018. The two will square off on Oct. 9, a Tuesday, in Jonesboro for an ESPN2 game.
Troy has gone 13-3 over the past two seasons and split the 2017 title with Appalachian State after the Trojans and Mountaineers also did not meet during the season. That also changes in 2018 (and every season moving forward with the new divisional structure) as Appalachian State hosts Troy on Nov. 24 in a game that figures to decide the first Sun Belt East championship. Troy clinched its share of the 2017 crown with a 32-25 win over Arkansas State (6-2 in SBC play in 2017) on the first Saturday in December, and now the rematch could come in an actual championship game.
Unlike the Big 12, the Sun Belt will not play a 9-game, round-robin schedule. The Sun Belt will remain an 8-game league.
San Diego State RB Chase Jasmin appears to have avoided serious knee injury
When it comes to his San Diego State backfield, it appears Rocky Long has averted a potentially serious loss.
Over the weekend, it was reported that Chase Jasmin had suffered what was thought to be a significant knee injury during a spring practice scrimmage. Head coach Rocky Long said at the time it could be an MCL or ACL issue, but the extent wouldn’t be known for sure until an MRI was performed.
Fortunately for all involved, it was decidedly good news as the running back was diagnosed with a second-degree MCL sprain. While Jasmin will miss the remainder of spring practice, he should be good to go for the start of summer camp, as well as for workouts leading into that phase of the offseason.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jasmin was third on the Aztecs with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The No. 2 rusher, Juwan Washington (759 yards), is expected to play a larger role with the departure of Rashaad Penny, whose 2,248 yards in 2017 set a school record and was tops in the nation.