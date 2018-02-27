Ohio State offically taps Alex Grinch as co-DC; CBs coach Taver Johnson to coordinate special teams

Ohio State has done a little bit of coaching staff housecleaning, with a pair of assistants having their official responsibilities laid out by the program.
In mid-January, Alex Grinch was added as Urban Meyer‘s 10th assistant, with the school stating his specific responsibilities will be announced at a later date. That later date was Tuesday, with OSU confirming the speculation that Grinch will hold the title of co-defensive coordinator.
Grinch will also take over as safeties coach, a position defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who was pursued heavily by the NFL earlier this year before deciding to remain in Columbus, had previously held.
Additionally, Taver Johnson, who was announced as the new cornerbacks coach two weeks ago, has been given the role of special teams coordinator. Both of those jobs had been held by Kerry Coombs, who left in late January to take a position with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
The football program also announced that the two newest Meyer assistants will meet with the media early Wednesday afternoon. That meet-and-greet will come six days before the Buckeyes kick off spring practice.