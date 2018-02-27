Ohio State offically taps Alex Grinch as co-DC; CBs coach Taver Johnson to coordinate special teams

The last time Nebraska was NEBRASKA, Eric Crouch was the Cornhuskers’ quarterback. The Omaha native led the home team to the 1999 Big 12 championship and a No. 3 final ranking, a 10-2 record in 2000 and an appearance in the BCS title game with a Heisman Trophy for himself in 2001.

The Huskers are led by a former Nebraska quarterback in Scott Frost now, and on Tuesday Crouch joined the college coaching ranks in his home state. Midland University has announced Crouch as an assistant football coach with emphasis on running backs and special teams.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Eric as part of our Midland family,” Midland president Jody Horner said in a statement. “Everything that it takes to be a Heisman Trophy winner are the same qualities that we hope to instill in our students as part of their experience here at Midland. The experience that he brings as a mentor, as a role model, and just as a caring human being, I think our students will really benefit from that.”

Midland University is an NAIA school in Fremont, Neb., roughly 35 miles northwest of Omaha, with around 1,400 students.

“I’ve got a passion for the game. I love being around the team and players,” Crouch said. “I’m now looking for another opportunity to challenge myself and still remain in football. It’s a great opportunity close to home to help their football program out. I’m excited about where they’re going, the things they’re doing. I really just want to help them win football games, and help the players accomplish their athletic goals and their academic goals.”

The Warriors are coached by Jeff Jamrog, a former Husker himself who played for Tom Osborne, coached for Frank Solich and served on the administration for Bo Pelini‘s staff.

“To me, (Crouch is) the total package. He’s an excellent teacher, excellent mentor, and motivator,” Jamrog added. “He was the best in the country in 2001 as a quarterback. He was the captain of that football team. He has a tremendous work ethic. I know Eric is going to instill the work ethic, the attitude, the perseverance, all those things that student-athletes will go through.”

Midland went 6-4 under Jamrog in 2017.