Stanford confirms K.J. Costello will miss spring practice

The speculation has officially come to fruition.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that K.J. Costello would likely miss the spring as he recovers from a hip injury. Tuesday, the Cardinal confirmed that the rising redshirt sophomore quarterback will indeed be unable to participate in the football program’s 15 spring practice sessions.
The good news is that, per head coach David Shaw, Costello “is expected to be fully healthy in time for fall training camp.”
Keller Chryst began the 2017 season as the starter; an injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games. Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello, who started the remainder of the year.
Last month, Chryst announced his decision to transfer from the Cardinal.
Last season, Costello completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 1,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. His three rushing touchdowns were also third on the team.
Stephen Davis Jr.’s winding football odyssey has taken him back to Columbia.
According to The State newspaper, Davis, the son of former star Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is listed on the roster South Carolina released ahead of the start of spring practice. A school spokesperson also confirmed that the running back is back with the Gamecocks football team.
Davis began his collegiate playing career at his father’s alma mater. In May of last year, he opted to transfer from Auburn to South Carolina; three months later, the walk-on left the Gamecocks football team as well. No reason has been given for what turned out to be a six-month sabbatical.
A three-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. Ongoing rehab for a torn ACL he sustained in high school forced Davis to redshirt his true freshman season.
Even if he hadn’t left during summer camp last year, he would’ve been forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. If he opts to remain with the team into the season this time around, Davis would be eligible to play in 2018 for the Gamecocks.
Another day, another Power Five player has decided to take his leave from where he kicked off his collegiate playing career.
The latest to do so is Darien Tipps-Clemons, who took to his personal Twitter account Monday morning to announce that he has decided to transfer from Michigan State. The linebacker posted a letter from the university’s compliance department in which it’s stated that MSU “grants permission [to schools] to contact Darien Tipps-Clemons regarding a potential transfer and participating in football at your institution.”
The letter made no mention of any restrictions placed on the player’s movement.
A three-star member of the Spartans’ 2017 recruiting class, Tipps-Clemons was rated as the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Tipps-Clemons won’t be seeing the field this season either as he will have to sit out 2018 to satisfy NCAA transfer rules if he moves to another FBS program. He’ll then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.
When it comes to Twitter beefs, there are not many college coaches more seasoned at it than Tim Brewster.
The latest social-media dustup involving the former Florida State and current Texas A&M tight ends coach stems from a tweet Brewster sent out Monday night with a photo that shows the average NFL earnings of the defensive backs who played for first-year A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher at FSU.
One of those pictured is Jalen Ramsey, an All-American in college and an All-Pro cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since Ramsey played his college football for the Seminoles, however, he didn’t appreciate his image being used as a recruiting pitch for another football program, calling out Brewster for the image in a pair of tweets of his own.
Brewster’s response?
On a completely unrelated note, the 2018 college football season kicks off in exactly 179 days (Wyoming at New Mexico State).
The shaping of Chip Kelly‘s first UCLA coaching staff continued Monday, with the football program announcing the hiring of two more assistants.
First, Justin Frye has been added as the Bruins’ offensive line coach. Frye had spent the past five seasons as the line coach as well as running-game coordinator at Boston College.
Prior to his time at BC, Frye had served as the line coach at Temple for two seasons (2011-12) and was a graduate assistant at Florida from 2009-10.
The second Kelly hiring is Derek Sage, who will coach UCLA’s tight ends. Sage has recent experience in the Pac-12 as he spent the 2017 season as the outside receivers coach at Washington State.
Sage has also spent time on coaching staffs at Toledo (2015-17) and Wyoming (2010-13), the latter of which served as his first on-field job at the FBS level. From 2005-2009, he was the wide receivers coach at New Hampshire; Kelly was the FCS power’s offensive coordinator for two of those seasons (2005-06) before moving on to Oregon.
With these two hires, both of which were previously reported HERE and HERE, Kelly’s first coaching staff at UCLA is complete. Exactly one week from today, the Bruins will kick off their first spring practice under Kelly.