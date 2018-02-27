Stanford confirms K.J. Costello will miss spring practice

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The speculation has officially come to fruition.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that K.J. Costello would likely miss the spring as he recovers from a hip injury. Tuesday, the Cardinal confirmed that the rising redshirt sophomore quarterback will indeed be unable to participate in the football program’s 15 spring practice sessions.

The good news is that, per head coach David Shaw, Costello “is expected to be fully healthy in time for fall training camp.”

Keller Chryst began the 2017 season as the starter; an injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games. Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello, who started the remainder of the year.

Last month, Chryst announced his decision to transfer from the Cardinal.

Last season, Costello completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 1,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. His three rushing touchdowns were also third on the team.