Stephen Davis Jr. back on South Carolina’s roster

Stephen Davis Jr.’s winding football odyssey has taken him back to Columbia.

According to The State newspaper, Davis, the son of former star Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is listed on the roster South Carolina released ahead of the start of spring practice. A school spokesperson also confirmed that the running back is back with the Gamecocks football team.

Davis began his collegiate playing career at his father’s alma mater. In May of last year, he opted to transfer from Auburn to South Carolina; three months later, the walk-on left the Gamecocks football team as well. No reason has been given for what turned out to be a six-month sabbatical.

A three-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. Ongoing rehab for a torn ACL he sustained in high school forced Davis to redshirt his true freshman season.

Even if he hadn’t left during summer camp last year, he would’ve been forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. If he opts to remain with the team into the season this time around, Davis would be eligible to play in 2018 for the Gamecocks.