Sun Belt reveals 2018 schedule, first title game set for Dec. 1

The Sun Belt on Tuesday announced its 2018 schedule, leaving the Mountain West as the only FBS league yet to reveal its slate. The 2018 season begins Thursday, Aug. 30, with Georgia State hosting Kennesaw State. The first conference game goes down Sept. 15 when Texas State visits South Alabama.
Tuesday’s announcement was significant for more than just the revelation of dates of games. It brings to a close the conference’s realignment moves that saw Idaho and New Mexico State get the boot and the league join the rest of its peers in adding a championship game. The inaugural Sun Belt Championship will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, at a campus site and be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
The Sun Belt’s roster now consists of 10 teams, but unlike the Big 12, the Sun Belt will split into two divisions:
EAST
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Troy
WEST
Arkansas State
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana-Monroe
South Alabama
Texas State
Appalachian State and Arkansas State have been the kings of the Sun Belt over the past three seasons, each going 21-3 from 2015-17. The Mountaineers and Red Wolves did not play in 2016 or ’17, but will square off in 2018. The two will square off on Oct. 9, a Tuesday, in Jonesboro for an ESPN2 game.
Troy has gone 13-3 over the past two seasons and split the 2017 title with Appalachian State after the Trojans and Mountaineers also did not meet during the season. That also changes in 2018 (and every season moving forward with the new divisional structure) as Appalachian State hosts Troy on Nov. 24 in a game that figures to decide the first Sun Belt East championship. Troy clinched its share of the 2017 crown with a 32-25 win over Arkansas State (6-2 in SBC play in 2017) on the first Saturday in December, and now the rematch could come in an actual championship game.
Unlike the Big 12, the Sun Belt will not play a 9-game, round-robin schedule. The Sun Belt will remain an 8-game league.
When it comes to his San Diego State backfield, it appears Rocky Long has averted a potentially serious loss.
Over the weekend, it was reported that Chase Jasmin had suffered what was thought to be a significant knee injury during a spring practice scrimmage. Head coach Rocky Long said at the time it could be an MCL or ACL issue, but the extent wouldn’t be known for sure until an MRI was performed.
Fortunately for all involved, it was decidedly good news as the running back was diagnosed with a second-degree MCL sprain. While Jasmin will miss the remainder of spring practice, he should be good to go for the start of summer camp, as well as for workouts leading into that phase of the offseason.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jasmin was third on the Aztecs with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The No. 2 rusher, Juwan Washington (759 yards), is expected to play a larger role with the departure of Rashaad Penny, whose 2,248 yards in 2017 set a school record and was tops in the nation.
The speculation has officially come to fruition.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that K.J. Costello would likely miss the spring as he recovers from a hip injury. Tuesday, the Cardinal confirmed that the rising redshirt sophomore quarterback will indeed be unable to participate in the football program’s 15 spring practice sessions.
The good news is that, per head coach David Shaw, Costello “is expected to be fully healthy in time for fall training camp.”
Keller Chryst began the 2017 season as the starter; an injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games. Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello, who started the remainder of the year.
Last month, Chryst announced his decision to transfer from the Cardinal.
Last season, Costello completed nearly 59 percent of his passes for 1,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. His three rushing touchdowns were also third on the team.
Stephen Davis Jr.’s winding football odyssey has taken him back to Columbia.
According to The State newspaper, Davis, the son of former star Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is listed on the roster South Carolina released ahead of the start of spring practice. A school spokesperson also confirmed that the running back is back with the Gamecocks football team.
Davis began his collegiate playing career at his father’s alma mater. In May of last year, he opted to transfer from Auburn to South Carolina; three months later, the walk-on left the Gamecocks football team as well. No reason has been given for what turned out to be a six-month sabbatical.
A three-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. Ongoing rehab for a torn ACL he sustained in high school forced Davis to redshirt his true freshman season.
Even if he hadn’t left during summer camp last year, he would’ve been forced to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. If he opts to remain with the team into the season this time around, Davis would be eligible to play in 2018 for the Gamecocks.
Another day, another Power Five player has decided to take his leave from where he kicked off his collegiate playing career.
The latest to do so is Darien Tipps-Clemons, who took to his personal Twitter account Monday morning to announce that he has decided to transfer from Michigan State. The linebacker posted a letter from the university’s compliance department in which it’s stated that MSU “grants permission [to schools] to contact Darien Tipps-Clemons regarding a potential transfer and participating in football at your institution.”
The letter made no mention of any restrictions placed on the player’s movement.
A three-star member of the Spartans’ 2017 recruiting class, Tipps-Clemons was rated as the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Tipps-Clemons won’t be seeing the field this season either as he will have to sit out 2018 to satisfy NCAA transfer rules if he moves to another FBS program. He’ll then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2019 season.