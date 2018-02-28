Getty Images

Backup West Virginia QB to hit grad transfer market

By Kevin McGuireFeb 28, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
West Virginia quarterback Chris Chugunov is scheduled to graduate this spring, and that will reportedly bring a close to his time in Morgantown. It will not, however, mark the end of his playing career. On Wednesday, West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen said Chugunov intends to leave the program and pursue other options as a graduate transfer. Two other players, defensive lineman Jaleel Fields and wide receiver Ricky Rogers will also be on the move.

Chugunov appeared in five games for the Mountaineers last season, in which he completed 43 of 90 attempts for 536 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions. Chugunov was one of two backups for West Virginia behind starter Will Grier. Grier will continue to be the starter for West Virginia this fall, eliminating the opportunity to contend for a starting job this season.

With Chugunov moving on, Grier’s likely backup will be either true freshman and early enrollee Trey Lowe III or redshirt sophomore Jack Allison, who has yet to appear in a game after previously attending Miami.

Rogers played in eight games and caught one pass for 26 yards. Fields played in 13 games and recorded one tackle.

Reports: Miami turns to Atlanta Falcons assistant as new DL coach

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
In filling a huge hole on his Miami coaching staff, Mark Richt has turned to the NFL to do so.

Tuesday, both 247Sports.com and Bruce Feldman of SI.com are reporting that the Hurricanes are expected to hire Jess Simpson as their new defensive line coach.  Simpson, who spent the 2017 season as a defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons, would replace Craig Kuligowski, who left earlier this month for the line job at Alabama.

Simpson’s first, and only, on-field job at the FBS level came in 2016 as the line coach at Georgia State.  He also held the title of assistant head coach for the Sun Belt Conference football program.

Prior to that, Simpson, who played his college football at Auburn and started his coaching career at his alma mater as a student assistant, spent 12 years as a Georgia high school head football coach, winning seven state championships and 164 games in that span.  All told, Simpson spent nearly two dozen seasons at the high school level in his home state of Georgia.

Nate Robinson claims Washington booster offered him $100,000 a year to play football

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
This will certainly raise some eyebrows.

Nate Robinson, a professional basketball player who spent 11 seasons in the NBA, began his athletic career at the collegiate level on a football scholarship at Washington, starting the last six games of the 2002 season for the Huskies.  However, after that freshman season, Robinson’s focus shifted solely to basketball and he never played football again.

On his Sports Illustrated podcast, however, Robinson claimed that an unnamed UW booster “offered me $100,000 a year to come back and play football.”  Robinson further claimed that the booster met with him and his mom, where the financial inducement was discussed.

From the Seattle Times‘ transcription of the podcast conversation:

When they fired Coach (Rick) Neuheisel my freshman year that made it easy for me to make my decision to quit and go play basketball, which I wanted to do anyway,” Robinson said on the podcast released Tuesday. “For my three years at UW, I had a booster offer me $100,000 a year to come back and play football because they needed Nate Robinson back on the football field because we weren’t winning (any) games. It wasn’t exciting. It was crazy. We went through a dark age at the University of Washington. When Tyrone Willingham was the coach, we didn’t win not one game. It was just crazy.

“But a booster came to me, my mom, sat down and my mom was like, ‘That’s a lot of money.’ And she was looking at me like, ‘What you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Man, I want to hoop, I don’t want to take money from a booster and not knowing if this handshake is for what? For us to keep this money? Because people don’t do nothing for free.’ And that’s what my mom taught me. What do I owe you after this? My mom was just like, ‘What do you want to do? It’s up [to] you. This is your life, not mine.’ So I told my mom I going to have to kindly say no thank you, but my dream is to play basketball and earn everything that I got.

According to a statement from the school, they hope to speak to Robinson, inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame two years ago, “and any other relevant parties to learn more about this matter in hopes of continuing to foster a full environment of compliance within all of our athletic programs.”  In the same statement, UW indicated that “[t]he events described by Nate Robinson had not been reported to our department in any way, and were new information to us this morning.”

Based on its current knowledge of the situation, “it does not appear that any NCAA violations occurred,” the school added.

Reports: ECU transfer QB Gardner Minshew commits to Alabama

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2018, 1:54 PM EST
According to a couple of reports, the Jalen Hurts Transfer Protection Plan™ is set to be implemented.

By way of al.com, Gardner Minshew has committed to play for Alabama and will enroll at the university in May.  The player subsequently confirmed to Bruce Feldman of SI.com that he will indeed transfer to Alabama.

The news comes a little over a week after Minshew visited the Tuscaloosa campus.  Earlier this month, it was reported that Alabama had an interest in Minshew, the quarterback who announced late last month that he had withdrawn from East Carolina to tend to a personal matter in his home state of Mississippi.

As a graduate transfer, Minshew would be eligible to play immediately this season for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s interest in a grad transfer at the position will do nothing to quell the rumors that Hurts, the starter for each of the last 29 games over the past two seasons, is a potential candidate for a transfer. Hurts was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the national championship game, with the true freshman’s comeback heroics signaling a likely changing of the guard under center.

As for Minshew, he started five games for the Pirates last season, throwing for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in completing just over 57 percent of his 304 pass attempts. Prior to his departure from ECU, he was penciled in as the Pirates’ 2018 starting quarterback.

USC WR Joseph Lewis won’t face felony over domestic incident

By John TaylorFeb 28, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
One USC football player has dodged a significant legal bullet, but he’s not completely out of the woods quite yet.

Earlier this month, wide receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested on a charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony. However, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney confirmed to ESPN.com that the office has declined to file felony charges against the player.

Details of what led to the initial charge have not been released. While Lewis won’t be facing a felony, ESPN wrote, the “case was referred to the Los Angeles City attorney’s office, the spokesman said, which is now reviewing it as a possible misdemeanor.”

In the interim, the indefinite suspension that was levied on Lewis by the football team will remain in effect.

A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He’s expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season.