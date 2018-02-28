Jimbo Fisher has already brought a national championship trophy to Texas A&M

How good is Jimbo Fisher? The new head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies has yet to coach a game in College Station since leaving Florida State, but there is already a national championship trophy in the football building thanks to him.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp presented Fisher with a national championship trophy that will actually serve more as a placeholder for what glory Texas A&M is expecting of their richly-paid head coach. The trophy came without a date inscribed so it can be filled in at a later point in time when necessary.

Sharp gave Fisher the updated trophy at an event that was also attended by Texas A&M-Commerce head coach Colby Carthel. Carthel was presented a trophy by Sharp in recognition of Texas A&M-Commerce’s Division 2 national championship from last fall. With a sense of humor, Sharp presented Fisher with a similar trophy joking the Aggies head coach can fill in the date later.

“I hope I fill in a couple,” Fisher quipped with a smile and a laugh.

Fisher coached Florida State to the last BCS National Championship in the 2013 season and followed that up with a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff the next season. Fisher will look to take advantage of a fresh start at Texas A&M, where the pressure to win big has never been bigger since the school left the Big 12 for the SEC.

No pressure, Jimbo. No pressure at all.

