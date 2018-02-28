Jimbo Fisher has already brought a national championship trophy to Texas A&M

How good is Jimbo Fisher? The new head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies has yet to coach a game in College Station since leaving Florida State, but there is already a national championship trophy in the football building thanks to him.
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharppresented Fisher with a national championship trophy that will actually serve more as a placeholder for what glory Texas A&M is expecting of their richly-paid head coach. The trophy came without a date inscribed so it can be filled in at a later point in time when necessary.
Sharp gave Fisher the updated trophy at an event that was also attended by Texas A&M-Commerce head coach Colby Carthel. Carthel was presented a trophy by Sharp in recognition of Texas A&M-Commerce’s Division 2 national championship from last fall. With a sense of humor, Sharp presented Fisher with a similar trophy joking the Aggies head coach can fill in the date later.
“I hope I fill in a couple,” Fisher quipped with a smile and a laugh.
Fisher coached Florida State to the last BCS National Championship in the 2013 season and followed that up with a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff the next season. Fisher will look to take advantage of a fresh start at Texas A&M, where the pressure to win big has never been bigger since the school left the Big 12 for the SEC.
It’s the time of the year when the NCAA’s Football Rules Committee gets together in Indianapolis to discuss potential changes to the rulebook. With player safety continuing to be an emphasis, the committee will review rules related to targeting, kickoffs, and blocking below the waist.
“We will thoroughly review all aspects of the rules, including targeting,” said Steve Shaw, secretary-rules editor of the committee, in a released statement from the NCAA on Wednesday afternoon. “The targeting rule has changed player behavior and has made a positive impact on the game. In all areas, the committee continues to investigate ways to improve our rules for student-athlete safety and fairness of play.”
Shaw notes the targeting rule has had a more positive impact on the game, but the flip side of the coin here is just how inconsistent and controversial the implementation of the rule has been since being introduced a decade ago and undergoing some recent renovations such as allowing the instant replay booth official to stop a game to bring a possible targeting foul to the attention of the on-field officials. The focus may be on reducing the jarring blind-sided hits in the game to some degree, but the rule continues to be interpreted differently from week to week, game to game, conference by conference. The rules committee will be tasked with addressing how to improve on the idea of the targeting rule without eliminating the safety precautions the rule has in mind.
This is also part of the reason the rules committee will have to review the blocking below the waist rules.
“The rules that deal with blocking below the waist are difficult to coach and officiate,” Shaw said. “The difficulty is balancing style of play concerns and player safety to create rules that are not too complicated to understand and that are good for the game.”
One proposal to the blocking below the waist rule will aim to prohibit low blocks more than 10 yards down the field.
UNC and UCF scheduled a two-game home-and-home series in 2016 that is scheduled to begin this fall. Before the first of those games can even reach kickoff, the series has been extended with two additional games.
Now a four-year home-and-home series spanning a seven-year span, both schools will get two home games out of the scheduling agreement. The two additional games added to the agreement will be played Sept. 21, 2024 at North Carolina and Sept. 20, 2025 at UCF.
Adding home-and-home deals like this against power conference opponents is a major win for UCF, because there are not many power conference schools willing to schedule road games against non-power conference programs. To get two out of the deal is a nice get for the Knights. UCF will face two ACC opponents this season with a home game against Pitt in addition to the road game at UNC in non-conference play. UCF will also face two power conference opponents in 2019 (Stanford, at Pitt), and 2020 (UNC, at Georgia Tech). UCF is one of the top Group of Five conferences and has taken strides in scheduling by being able to get home games against power conference opponents (just recently hosted Maryland, for example) instead of loading up the non-conference slate with road games against power conference opponents.
North Carolina is required by the ACC to schedule at least one game per year against another power conference opponent. UCF does not satisfy the requirement without an exemption from the ACC, but UNC has the requirement satisfied in 2018 with a road game at California and in 2019 with a unique non-conference tilt against Wake Forest of the ACC (part of a two-year agreement with another game in 2021 at home). As it stands now, UNC still needs one power conference opponent lined up for the 2020 season unless a road game at UCF is given a pass.
North Carolina will host UCF on Sept. 15 of this year, but the Tar Heels will not make the return trip to Orlando until the opening week of the 2020 season (previously announced as Sept. 12, 2020, but UCF currently lists that game as “Week 1,” suggesting the date may be flexible). The two schools have never faced each other on the football field before.
West Virginia quarterback Chris Chugunov is scheduled to graduate this spring, and that will reportedly bring a close to his time in Morgantown. It will not, however, mark the end of his playing career. On Wednesday, West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen said Chugunov intends to leave the program and pursue other options as a graduate transfer. Two other players, defensive lineman Jaleel Fields and wide receiver Ricky Rogers will also be on the move.
Wow. Dana Holgorsen says QB Chris Chugunov is graduating in May and will move. So, too, will DL Jaleel Fields and WR Ricky Rogers.
Chugunov appeared in five games for the Mountaineers last season, in which he completed 43 of 90 attempts for 536 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions. Chugunov was one of two backups for West Virginia behind starter Will Grier. Grier will continue to be the starter for West Virginia this fall, eliminating the opportunity to contend for a starting job this season.
With Chugunov moving on, Grier’s likely backup will be either true freshman and early enrollee Trey Lowe III or redshirt sophomore Jack Allison, who has yet to appear in a game after previously attending Miami.
Rogers played in eight games and caught one pass for 26 yards. Fields played in 13 games and recorded one tackle.
In filling a huge hole on his Miami coaching staff, Mark Richt has turned to the NFL to do so.
Tuesday, both 247Sports.com and Bruce Feldman of SI.com are reporting that the Hurricanes are expected to hire Jess Simpson as their new defensive line coach. Simpson, who spent the 2017 season as a defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons, would replace Craig Kuligowski, who left earlier this month for the line job at Alabama.
SOURCE: Atlanta Falcons asst. Jess Simpson, a former long-time GA HS coach, is expected to become #Miami's new D-line coach. The move was 1st reported by Inside The U.
Simpson’s first, and only, on-field job at the FBS level came in 2016 as the line coach at Georgia State. He also held the title of assistant head coach for the Sun Belt Conference football program.
Prior to that, Simpson, who played his college football at Auburn and started his coaching career at his alma mater as a student assistant, spent 12 years as a Georgia high school head football coach, winning seven state championships and 164 games in that span. All told, Simpson spent nearly two dozen seasons at the high school level in his home state of Georgia.