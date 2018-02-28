Temple stays in-house to replace assistant lost to Rutgers

After recently losing an assistant to a Big Ten school, Geoff Collins didn’t have to look far to find a replacement.

Temple announced Tuesday that the head coach has promoted Larry Knight to the role of outside linebackers coach. Knight will also carry the role of recruiting coordinator for the defensive side of the ball.

Knight replaces Cory Robinson, who left late last week for a job at Rutgers.

“We always look to develop and promote young assistants whenever the opportunity warrants,” said Collins in a statement. “Larry Knight is an exceptional young coach. He knows how to teach and to relate with our student-athletes. We were fortunate to add him to the staff last year and I’m excited to now add on-field coaching duties to his responsibilities.”

Knight joined Collins’ Owls staff in February of last year as a quality control coach for both defense and recruiting. Just last month, he was promoted to the football program’s director of player personnel.

This will mark Knight’s second on-field job, with the first coming in 2015-16 as Georgia State’s outside linebackers coach. Knight, who played his college football for Central Michigan from 2007-10, was also a graduate assistant at Cincinnati in 2012 and served as a defensive quality control coach at Tennessee from 2013-14.