UCF’s ‘national champs’ license plates may not be a thing after all

A thorn in the Yellowhammer State’s backside could be going away. Maybe.
UCF kicked up quite the ruckus by very proudly and extremely loudly proclaiming themselves national champions after capping off a perfect 13-0 season by defeating Auburn, which beat both of the College Football Playoff game participants. The football program went so far as to pay its assistants, now at Nebraska after following head coach Scott Frost out the door, the title bonuses they were entitled to contractually, with Disney World throwing the team a championship parade, the NFL Pro Bowl feting their accomplishments and even the state’s legislature egging the movement on.
The latter, in part, came in the form of a proposed bill in the legislature that would allow for the creation and printing of Florida license plates in UCF colors and a UCF logo with the words “National Champions” inscribed across the bottom. That may no longer be the case, however, as the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the bill, HB 1359, has been tweaked.
From the Sentinel‘s report:
A bill that would have created such a plate backing the Knights’ claim to the national football title this year was changed in committee on Monday
Instead of mandating that wording, it now allows state officials to consult with UCF leaders about whether to include that language on the plate.
Based on the university’s ongoing embrace of a national championship claim — Happy Valentine’s Day!!! — it’s not out of the question that they would embrace similar language on a plate as well. And take great pleasure in driving through the state of Alabama with said plates adorning their vehicles for good measure.