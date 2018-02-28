USC WR Joseph Lewis won’t face felony over domestic incident

One USC football player has dodged a significant legal bullet, but he’s not completely out of the woods quite yet.

Earlier this month, wide receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested on a charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony. However, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney confirmed to ESPN.com that the office has declined to file felony charges against the player.

Details of what led to the initial charge have not been released. While Lewis won’t be facing a felony, ESPN wrote, the “case was referred to the Los Angeles City attorney’s office, the spokesman said, which is now reviewing it as a possible misdemeanor.”

In the interim, the indefinite suspension that was levied on Lewis by the football team will remain in effect.

A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He’s expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season.