USC WR Joseph Lewis won’t face felony over domestic incident

One USC football player has dodged a significant legal bullet, but he’s not completely out of the woods quite yet.
Earlier this month, wide receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested on a charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony. However, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney confirmed to ESPN.com that the office has declined to file felony charges against the player.
Details of what led to the initial charge have not been released. While Lewis won’t be facing a felony, ESPN wrote, the “case was referred to the Los Angeles City attorney’s office, the spokesman said, which is now reviewing it as a possible misdemeanor.”
In the interim, the indefinite suspension that was levied on Lewis by the football team will remain in effect.
A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.
As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He’s expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season.
According to a couple of reports, the Jalen Hurts Transfer Protection Plan™ is set to be implemented.
By way of al.com, Gardner Minshew has committed to play for Alabama and will enroll at the university in May. The player subsequently confirmed to Bruce Feldman of SI.com that he will indeed transfer to Alabama.
The news comes a little over a week after Minshew visited the Tuscaloosa campus. Earlier this month, it was reported that Alabama had an interest in Minshew, the quarterback who announced late last month that he had withdrawn from East Carolina to tend to a personal matter in his home state of Mississippi.
As a graduate transfer, Minshew would be eligible to play immediately this season for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama’s interest in a grad transfer at the position will do nothing to quell the rumors that Hurts, the starter for each of the last 29 games over the past two seasons, is a potential candidate for a transfer. Hurts was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the national championship game, with the true freshman’s comeback heroics signaling a likely changing of the guard under center.
As for Minshew, he started five games for the Pirates last season, throwing for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in completing just over 57 percent of his 304 pass attempts. Prior to his departure from ECU, he was penciled in as the Pirates’ 2018 starting quarterback.
A thorn in the Yellowhammer State’s backside could be going away. Maybe.
UCF kicked up quite the ruckus by very proudly and extremely loudly proclaiming themselves national champions after capping off a perfect 13-0 season by defeating Auburn, which beat both of the College Football Playoff game participants. The football program went so far as to pay its assistants, now at Nebraska after following head coach Scott Frost out the door, the title bonuses they were entitled to contractually, with Disney World throwing the team a championship parade, the NFL Pro Bowl feting their accomplishments and even the state’s legislature egging the movement on.
The latter, in part, came in the form of a proposed bill in the legislature that would allow for the creation and printing of Florida license plates in UCF colors and a UCF logo with the words “National Champions” inscribed across the bottom. That may no longer be the case, however, as the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the bill, HB 1359, has been tweaked.
From the Sentinel‘s report:
A bill that would have created such a plate backing the Knights’ claim to the national football title this year was changed in committee on Monday
Instead of mandating that wording, it now allows state officials to consult with UCF leaders about whether to include that language on the plate.
Based on the university’s ongoing embrace of a national championship claim — Happy Valentine’s Day!!! — it’s not out of the question that they would embrace similar language on a plate as well. And take great pleasure in driving through the state of Alabama with said plates adorning their vehicles for good measure.
After recently losing an assistant to a Big Ten school, Geoff Collins didn’t have to look far to find a replacement.
Temple announced Tuesday that the head coach has promoted Larry Knight to the role of outside linebackers coach. Knight will also carry the role of recruiting coordinator for the defensive side of the ball.
Knight replaces Cory Robinson, who left late last week for a job at Rutgers.
“We always look to develop and promote young assistants whenever the opportunity warrants,” said Collins in a statement. “Larry Knight is an exceptional young coach. He knows how to teach and to relate with our student-athletes. We were fortunate to add him to the staff last year and I’m excited to now add on-field coaching duties to his responsibilities.”
Knight joined Collins’ Owls staff in February of last year as a quality control coach for both defense and recruiting. Just last month, he was promoted to the football program’s director of player personnel.
This will mark Knight’s second on-field job, with the first coming in 2015-16 as Georgia State’s outside linebackers coach. Knight, who played his college football for Central Michigan from 2007-10, was also a graduate assistant at Cincinnati in 2012 and served as a defensive quality control coach at Tennessee from 2013-14.
Ohio State has done a little bit of coaching staff housecleaning, with a pair of assistants having their official responsibilities laid out by the program.
In mid-January, Alex Grinch was added as Urban Meyer‘s 10th assistant, with the school stating his specific responsibilities will be announced at a later date. That later date was Tuesday, with OSU confirming the speculation that Grinch will hold the title of co-defensive coordinator.
Grinch will also take over as safeties coach, a position defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who was pursued heavily by the NFL earlier this year before deciding to remain in Columbus, had previously held.
Additionally, Taver Johnson, who was announced as the new cornerbacks coach two weeks ago, has been given the role of special teams coordinator. Both of those jobs had been held by Kerry Coombs, who left in late January to take a position with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
The football program also announced that the two newest Meyer assistants will meet with the media early Wednesday afternoon. That meet-and-greet will come six days before the Buckeyes kick off spring practice.