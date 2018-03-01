Arizona transfer Trevor Wood lands at Texas A&M

Nearly two months after leaving Arizona, Trevor Wood has landed at another Power Five football program.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Wood announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Texas A&M. As a graduate transfer, Wood will be eligible to play for the Aggies in 2018.

So blessed and excited to say that I have committed to TEXAS A&M. Thank you @TimBrewster and Coach Fisher for the opportunity! #GigEm 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/CXINGrQN2i — Trevor Wood (@t_wood_8) February 28, 2018

The 6-6, 265-pound Wood spent most of his Arizona career as a tight end, but was moved to defensive end late in the 2017 season. Part of the reason for leaving the Wildcats was his desire to get back to playing tight end in an offense that’ll utilize the position.

Wood, a three-star 2014 signee, played in 36 games at UA, starting two of those contests; both of those starts came during the 2016 season. He caught nine passes for 63 yards and a touchdown during his time in the desert.

And, for those who haven’t yet made the connection, Arizona is now coached by Kevin Sumlin, who was the head coach last season at… Texas A&M before being fired in late November.