Arizona transfer Trevor Wood lands at Texas A&M

Nearly two months after leaving Arizona, Trevor Wood has landed at another Power Five football program.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Wood announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Texas A&M. As a graduate transfer, Wood will be eligible to play for the Aggies in 2018.
The 6-6, 265-pound Wood spent most of his Arizona career as a tight end, but was moved to defensive end late in the 2017 season. Part of the reason for leaving the Wildcats was his desire to get back to playing tight end in an offense that’ll utilize the position.
Wood, a three-star 2014 signee, played in 36 games at UA, starting two of those contests; both of those starts came during the 2016 season. He caught nine passes for 63 yards and a touchdown during his time in the desert.
And, for those who haven’t yet made the connection, Arizona is now coached by Kevin Sumlin, who was the head coach last season at… Texas A&M before being fired in late November.
Coastal Carolina suspends Myles White after DE’s criminal sexual conduct arrest
It had been nearly two weeks since we last had to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, with the key word in the first part of this sentence being “had.”
According to the Myrtle Beach Sun News, Coastal Carolina’s Myles White was arrested Tuesday afternoon on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. While the arrest took place this week, the alleged incident that led to the charge took place in September of 2016.
From the Sun News‘ report:
On Feb. 19, the victim reported to CCU’s public safety that she was sexually assaulted in September 2016, according to a CCU police report. The police report lists the incident as forcible rape. The victim said the incident happened at her University Place apartment, the report said.
In a Monday interview, White gave police his account of the incident, the report says. White told police the victim invited him over, according to the report. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
As a result of the arrest, the defensive end has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. He’s also been “restricted from campus” because of the situation.
“This measure is taken during the university administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation,” a portion of a statement from the school read.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, White started 11 games for the Chanticleers. His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for fourth on the team.
Charlie Strong adds familiar face as USF’s 10th assistant
In rounding out his South Florida coaching staff, Charlie Strong has turned to a familiar face.
USF announced Wednesday evening that Strong has hired Tommy Restivo as his new safeties coach. Restivo will serve as the Bulls’ 10th assistant, a position allowed by a new NCAA rule that went into effect last month.
Restivo was on Strong’s Louisville coaching staff for four years, first as a defensive quality control coach and then as the Cardinals’ secondary coach. The two were also on the same staff at Florida for two seasons.
“I am very excited to have Tommy back as a member of my coaching staff and working with the Bulls,” the head coach said in a statement. “Tommy has great passion and energy for coaching and brings some tremendous experience having served as a defensive coordinator at two different programs. He will be a great fit with our staff and our players at USF.”
Restivo had spent the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at FCS South Carolina State.
Jimbo Fisher has already brought national championship trophy to Texas A&M
How good is Jimbo Fisher? The new head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies has yet to coach a game in College Station since leaving Florida State, but there is already a national championship trophy in the football building thanks to him.
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharppresented Fisher with a national championship trophy that will actually serve more as a placeholder for what glory Texas A&M is expecting of their richly-paid head coach. The trophy came without a date inscribed so it can be filled in at a later point in time when necessary.
Sharp gave Fisher the updated trophy at an event that was also attended by Texas A&M-Commerce head coach Colby Carthel. Carthel was presented a trophy by Sharp in recognition of Texas A&M-Commerce’s Division 2 national championship from last fall. With a sense of humor, Sharp presented Fisher with a similar trophy joking the Aggies head coach can fill in the date later.
“I hope I fill in a couple,” Fisher quipped with a smile and a laugh.
Fisher coached Florida State to the last BCS National Championship in the 2013 season and followed that up with a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff the next season. Fisher will look to take advantage of a fresh start at Texas A&M, where the pressure to win big has never been bigger since the school left the Big 12 for the SEC.
It’s the time of the year when the NCAA’s Football Rules Committee gets together in Indianapolis to discuss potential changes to the rulebook. With player safety continuing to be an emphasis, the committee will review rules related to targeting, kickoffs, and blocking below the waist.
“We will thoroughly review all aspects of the rules, including targeting,” said Steve Shaw, secretary-rules editor of the committee, in a released statement from the NCAA on Wednesday afternoon. “The targeting rule has changed player behavior and has made a positive impact on the game. In all areas, the committee continues to investigate ways to improve our rules for student-athlete safety and fairness of play.”
Shaw notes the targeting rule has had a more positive impact on the game, but the flip side of the coin here is just how inconsistent and controversial the implementation of the rule has been since being introduced a decade ago and undergoing some recent renovations such as allowing the instant replay booth official to stop a game to bring a possible targeting foul to the attention of the on-field officials. The focus may be on reducing the jarring blind-sided hits in the game to some degree, but the rule continues to be interpreted differently from week to week, game to game, conference by conference. The rules committee will be tasked with addressing how to improve on the idea of the targeting rule without eliminating the safety precautions the rule has in mind.
This is also part of the reason the rules committee will have to review the blocking below the waist rules.
“The rules that deal with blocking below the waist are difficult to coach and officiate,” Shaw said. “The difficulty is balancing style of play concerns and player safety to create rules that are not too complicated to understand and that are good for the game.”
One proposal to the blocking below the waist rule will aim to prohibit low blocks more than 10 yards down the field.