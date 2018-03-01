Coastal Carolina suspends Myles White after DE’s criminal sexual conduct arrest

It had been nearly two weeks since we last had to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, with the key word in the first part of this sentence being “had.”

According to the Myrtle Beach Sun News, Coastal Carolina’s Myles White was arrested Tuesday afternoon on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. While the arrest took place this week, the alleged incident that led to the charge took place in September of 2016.

From the Sun News‘ report:

On Feb. 19, the victim reported to CCU’s public safety that she was sexually assaulted in September 2016, according to a CCU police report. The police report lists the incident as forcible rape. The victim said the incident happened at her University Place apartment, the report said. In a Monday interview, White gave police his account of the incident, the report says. White told police the victim invited him over, according to the report. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday.

As a result of the arrest, the defensive end has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. He’s also been “restricted from campus” because of the situation.

“This measure is taken during the university administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation,” a portion of a statement from the school read.

As a redshirt sophomore last season, White started 11 games for the Chanticleers. His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for fourth on the team.