Gus Malzahn confirms departure of DL Paul James III, says QB Jarrett Stidham limited in spring

The calendar says March and while that means plenty of excitement around college basketball, college football is not to be left out with spring practice ramping up for just about every program. That includes down on the Plains, where Gus Malzahn met with the local media to give several updates about the Tigers before they hit the practice field.

Per SEC Country’s Justin Ferguson:

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said QB Jarrett Stidham is out of his sling and will be limited in spring ball. He should be able to throw after spring break. — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 1, 2018

Auburn WR Ryan Davis had a minor procedure on his shoulder and will be limited in spring practice. — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 1, 2018

Auburn football: Senior defensive lineman Paul James III leaves program https://t.co/u2NMMcsvZP — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 1, 2018

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn confirms reports from yesterday that Larry Porter will be the new special teams coordinator. Tim Horton will take over as recruiting coordinator. — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 1, 2018

Stidham had a “minor [surgical] procedure” on his left shoulder in January but was expected to “participate” in spring practice. While he may very well participate, it seems like he’ll be a bit more limited than first thought and won’t even throw until late March. Top target Ryan Davis likewise will be handled with care after he had a procedure on his shoulder. Probably not what you want to hear if you’re an AU supporter but spring is always a time for younger players to get reps and both Davis and Stidham’s backups will likely have no qualms over the increased playing time as a result.

As for Paul James III, he leaves the team without having made much of an impact on the field for the Tigers. While he was named the A-Day spring game defensive MVP last year around this time, he only played in three games in 2016 after suffering an injury and was fairly limited in terms of playing time in 2017 behind Jeff Holland and others this past season.

The Tigers annual spring game is slated for April 7th as they wrap up their 15 practices this spring.