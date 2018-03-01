Iron Bowl coaching: Alabama reportedly hires son of Auburn DC Kevin Steele

The Iron Bowl is one of the most intense rivalries in sports and particularly when it comes to college football. In addition to splitting the state into red and orange during the fall, it can often split up entire families depending on their rooting interests.

It seems one family will be joining those ranks… on the coaching side.

AL.com reports that Alabama has added yet another offensive analyst to the Tide’s ranks in the form of Gordon Steele. If that last name sounds somewhat familiar, it’s because Gordon is the son of Auburn defensive coordinator and longtime SEC coaching veteran Kevin Steele.

The younger Steele won a national title as an offensive lineman at Valdosta State a little over a decade ago and most recently served as a graduate assistant at South Alabama. He also has a stint as a full-time assistant coach at Murray State prior to the stop in Mobile.

The elder Steele is no stranger to Alabama or Nick Saban of course. He was the Tide’s defensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008 and returned to Tuscaloosa for a second stint as an assistant in 2013 and 2014. He’s been on the Plains since 2016 and has led a nice resurgence on that side of the ball for the Tigers, which included clamping down on Alabama in an Iron Bowl win last season that gave the team the SEC West title.

Something says that the Steele family will be a little more radio silent this year and especially so on that final week of the regular season when Auburn and Alabama meet again in the Iron Bowl.