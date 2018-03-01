Michigan trumpets hire of Ed Warinner… by touting all the players he developed at Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh has had a bit of a staff overhaul this offseason and one of his big hires has been new offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

Big Ten fans are extremely familiar with Warinner as he’s been around the conference quite a bit over the years, most recently at Minnesota in 2017 but perhaps most notable as a long time coach at Ohio State where he served as co-offensive coordinator. Naturally the hire of a longtime Buckeye by the Maize and Blue has not gone unnoticed and the coach himself apparently hasn’t shied away from his past judging by a few graphics he recently posted to his Facebook page:

Just a Michigan man touting all the players he sent to the NFL while down by the Olentangy at Ohio State, nothing to see here. Ok, well… on second thought that’s a bit awkward.

It sure will be fun to hear Buckeyes coaches bring up the image on the recruiting trail and might make for some good fun on the broadcast of ‘The Game’ this year on November 24th. For neutral observers at least, you have to love it when ‘crootin, social media and a heated rivalry all wind up converging for a nice chuckle.