Northern Illinois AD slams UCF, AAC for Power Six and national title talk

UCF proclaiming themselves national champions is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of offseason storylines. The latest person to get riled up over the Knights’ stunt after last season? Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier.
“Don’t try to bully the committee,” Frazier told CBS Sports. “That’s what these guys are doing now. If you want to put a banner up that says ‘national championship,’ God bless you. You can do that. I’ve got no problem with [White] doing that. But to say they should have been in the final four is an unrealistic expectation.”
He added: “So I’m supposed to give them [respect] because they’ve got some false narrative of P6? No… I think people know that. That’s the reason they don’t have a [Power Five designation] now is those teams have not historically been good in football. That’s why there is a Big East basketball and American in football. [The market] looked at the football, and they were horrible. That was the difference.”
Don’t, uh, hold back there Sean.
AAC commish Mike Aresco predictably shot back in the same piece by saying that the results speak for themselves. The AAC has captured half of the four Group of Five bids since the formation of the College Football Playoff, with the MAC and Mountain West splitting the other two.
Frazier has previously tried to advocate for the Group of Five forming its own playoff in the past but it seems that all the marketing talk out of Orlando was really a bit too much for him when asked about it again. He’s unlikely to be the only who is tired of all the UCF love though and went on the record to say what many were thinking.
It’s too bad that the Huskies schedule is full in 2018 because UCF-Northern Illinois would be a heck of a game for the fireworks on (and off) the field.
The Mountain West has released the conference’s full 2018 football schedule and confirmed a few additional kickoff times as well on Thursday.
Per a release, the slate for the league includes a full 97 football games during the upcoming season — 48 of which are conference matchups. The Mountain West title game will take place once again on Saturday, December 1st.
The league once again has a solid non-conference football slate and includes matchups against Arizona State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, USC, UCLA, Washington State and Wisconsin among others. In terms of conference play, some of the big dates to circle include Oct. 6th when San Diego State travels to reigning champion Boise State, a rematch of the 2017 MWC title game between the Broncos and Fresno State on Nov. 10th and a key game between the Aztecs and division champ Fresno State on Nov. 17th.
Also announced were two previously unconfirmed kickoff times, mostly centered on Colorado State. The Rams annual ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado was shifted to Friday, Aug. 31 to open the season. The game will still take place at Sports Authority Field in Denver and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. Additionally, CSU’s game divisional game at Boise State will kick off at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 19 and be televised on ESPN2.
You can find a listing of every game under the Mountain West banner here. Kickoff times for many of the other games will be announced at a later date and it’s possible that TV partners ESPN and CBS Sports Network will shift other games to Thursday or Friday as well.
The four letter is signing up for more #FunBelt.
The Sun Belt conference announced on Thursday that they have agreed to a new eight-year contract with ESPN that will run through the 2027 football season and the 2027-28 academic year.
“The continuation of our agreement with ESPN marks one of the most historic announcements since the Sun Belt’s founding in 1976,” Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson said in a statement. “This is truly an ‘all in’ collaboration with ESPN, the Sun Belt, and our member institutions and the volume and accessibility of our games will have a profound impact on the future of the Sun Belt. We have enjoyed a long relationship with ESPN since its founding in 1979 and we look forward to being featured on its newest platform, ESPN+, which promises to revolutionize how audiences view content.”
Most notably, it was confirmed that the inaugural Sun Belt Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 1st and will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Future championship games will also be on one of the three networks after the conference moved to a divisional format starting in 2018. The new deal also includes a guarantee that all Sun Belt home football games will be available on an ESPN platform and that at least 10 games will be televised on either ABC or one of the ESPN cable networks.
Naturally, many of the league’s other sports such as men’s basketball were also covered under the umbrella of the new contract. The bulk of those games from women’s basketball to soccer and beyond will wind up on the new ESPN+ streaming platform that the Disney-owned company is launching in the coming weeks.
No monetary terms were announced as part of the deal but it’s safe to assume that the TV revenues won’t be in the same ballpark as their Power Five peers such as the SEC or ACC. Still, given the challenges we’ve seen in the Mountain West and Conference USA (among others) in this new media environment, it seems the Sun Belt has locked up a quality partnership with ESPN for the long-term and granted some stability for the league in the coming years.
The Iron Bowl is one of the most intense rivalries in sports and particularly when it comes to college football. In addition to splitting the state into red and orange during the fall, it can often split up entire families depending on their rooting interests.
It seems one family will be joining those ranks… on the coaching side.
AL.com reports that Alabama has added yet another offensive analyst to the Tide’s ranks in the form of Gordon Steele. If that last name sounds somewhat familiar, it’s because Gordon is the son of Auburn defensive coordinator and longtime SEC coaching veteran Kevin Steele.
The younger Steele won a national title as an offensive lineman at Valdosta State a little over a decade ago and most recently served as a graduate assistant at South Alabama. He also has a stint as a full-time assistant coach at Murray State prior to the stop in Mobile.
The elder Steele is no stranger to Alabama or Nick Saban of course. He was the Tide’s defensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008 and returned to Tuscaloosa for a second stint as an assistant in 2013 and 2014. He’s been on the Plains since 2016 and has led a nice resurgence on that side of the ball for the Tigers, which included clamping down on Alabama in an Iron Bowl win last season that gave the team the SEC West title.
Something says that the Steele family will be a little more radio silent this year and especially so on that final week of the regular season when Auburn and Alabama meet again in the Iron Bowl.
Jim Harbaugh has had a bit of a staff overhaul this offseason and one of his big hires has been new offensive line coach Ed Warinner.
Big Ten fans are extremely familiar with Warinner as he’s been around the conference quite a bit over the years, most recently at Minnesota in 2017 but perhaps most notable as a long time coach at Ohio State where he served as co-offensive coordinator. Naturally the hire of a longtime Buckeye by the Maize and Blue has not gone unnoticed and the coach himself apparently hasn’t shied away from his past judging by a few graphics he recently posted to his Facebook page:
Just a Michigan man touting all the players he sent to the NFL while down by the Olentangy at Ohio State, nothing to see here. Ok, well… on second thought that’s a bit awkward.
It sure will be fun to hear Buckeyes coaches bring up the image on the recruiting trail and might make for some good fun on the broadcast of ‘The Game’ this year on November 24th. For neutral observers at least, you have to love it when ‘crootin, social media and a heated rivalry all wind up converging for a nice chuckle.