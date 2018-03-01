Ohio State staffer Adam Scheier named special teams coordinator at Texas Tech

Once again, Kliff Kingsbury‘s coaching staff is whole.
Thursday, Texas Tech announced that Adam Scheier has been hired by Kingsbury as the football program’s 10th assistant. Scheier will serve as the Red Raiders’ special teams coordinator.
This past season, Scheier was a quality control coach at Ohio State.
“We’re excited to complete our staff with Coach Scheier,” the head coach said in his statement provided by the school. “Coach Scheier will bring an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm to our special teams units. I’m excited for him to join our program.”
Prior to his brief pit stop in Columbus, Scheier served in full-time, on-field positions on staffs at Wake Forest (2014-16), Bowling Green (2009-13), Lehigh (2002-08) and Princeton (2000-01). He coordinated special teams, among other duties, at each of those stops.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join Coach Kingsbury and his staff at Texas Tech,” Scheier said. “I look forward to developing relationships with our players and getting started with spring practice this weekend. My family and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Lubbock community and join the Red Raider family.”
In addition to Scheier’s hiring, the football program also announced that linebackers coach Zac Spavital has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator as well. Spavital will be entering his fourth season with the Red Raiders.
The calendar says March and while that means plenty of excitement around college basketball, college football is not to be left out with spring practice ramping up for just about every program. That includes down on the Plains, where Gus Malzahn met with the local media to give several updates about the Tigers before they hit the practice field.
Per SEC Country’s Justin Ferguson:
Stidham had a “minor [surgical] procedure” on his left shoulder in January but was expected to “participate” in spring practice. While he may very well participate, it seems like he’ll be a bit more limited than first thought and won’t even throw until late March. Top target Ryan Davis likewise will be handled with care after he had a procedure on his shoulder. Probably not what you want to hear if you’re an AU supporter but spring is always a time for younger players to get reps and both Davis and Stidham’s backups will likely have no qualms over the increased playing time as a result.
As for Paul James III, he leaves the team without having made much of an impact on the field for the Tigers. While he was named the A-Day spring game defensive MVP last year around this time, he only played in three games in 2016 after suffering an injury and was fairly limited in terms of playing time in 2017 behind Jeff Holland and others this past season.
The Tigers annual spring game is slated for April 7th as they wrap up their 15 practices this spring.
The Mountain West has released the conference’s full 2018 football schedule and confirmed a few additional kickoff times as well on Thursday.
Per a release, the slate for the league includes a full 97 football games during the upcoming season — 48 of which are conference matchups. The Mountain West title game will take place once again on Saturday, December 1st.
The league once again has a solid non-conference football slate and includes matchups against Arizona State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, USC, UCLA, Washington State and Wisconsin among others. In terms of conference play, some of the big dates to circle include Oct. 6th when San Diego State travels to reigning champion Boise State, a rematch of the 2017 MWC title game between the Broncos and Fresno State on Nov. 10th and a key game between the Aztecs and division champ Fresno State on Nov. 17th.
Also announced were two previously unconfirmed kickoff times, mostly centered on Colorado State. The Rams annual ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado was shifted to Friday, Aug. 31 to open the season. The game will still take place at Sports Authority Field in Denver and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. Additionally, CSU’s game divisional game at Boise State will kick off at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 19 and be televised on ESPN2.
You can find a listing of every game under the Mountain West banner here. Kickoff times for many of the other games will be announced at a later date and it’s possible that TV partners ESPN and CBS Sports Network will shift other games to Thursday or Friday as well.
UCF proclaiming themselves national champions is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of offseason storylines. The latest person to get riled up over the Knights’ stunt after last season? Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier.
“Don’t try to bully the committee,” Frazier told CBS Sports. “That’s what these guys are doing now. If you want to put a banner up that says ‘national championship,’ God bless you. You can do that. I’ve got no problem with [White] doing that. But to say they should have been in the final four is an unrealistic expectation.”
He added: “So I’m supposed to give them [respect] because they’ve got some false narrative of P6? No… I think people know that. That’s the reason they don’t have a [Power Five designation] now is those teams have not historically been good in football. That’s why there is a Big East basketball and American in football. [The market] looked at the football, and they were horrible. That was the difference.”
Don’t, uh, hold back there Sean.
AAC commish Mike Aresco predictably shot back in the same piece by saying that the results speak for themselves. The AAC has captured half of the four Group of Five bids since the formation of the College Football Playoff, with the MAC and Mountain West splitting the other two.
Frazier has previously tried to advocate for the Group of Five forming its own playoff in the past but it seems that all the marketing talk out of Orlando was really a bit too much for him when asked about it again. He’s unlikely to be the only who is tired of all the UCF love though and went on the record to say what many were thinking.
It’s too bad that the Huskies schedule is full in 2018 because UCF-Northern Illinois would be a heck of a game for the fireworks on (and off) the field.
The four letter is signing up for more #FunBelt.
The Sun Belt conference announced on Thursday that they have agreed to a new eight-year contract with ESPN that will run through the 2027 football season and the 2027-28 academic year.
“The continuation of our agreement with ESPN marks one of the most historic announcements since the Sun Belt’s founding in 1976,” Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson said in a statement. “This is truly an ‘all in’ collaboration with ESPN, the Sun Belt, and our member institutions and the volume and accessibility of our games will have a profound impact on the future of the Sun Belt. We have enjoyed a long relationship with ESPN since its founding in 1979 and we look forward to being featured on its newest platform, ESPN+, which promises to revolutionize how audiences view content.”
Most notably, it was confirmed that the inaugural Sun Belt Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 1st and will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Future championship games will also be on one of the three networks after the conference moved to a divisional format starting in 2018. The new deal also includes a guarantee that all Sun Belt home football games will be available on an ESPN platform and that at least 10 games will be televised on either ABC or one of the ESPN cable networks.
Naturally, many of the league’s other sports such as men’s basketball were also covered under the umbrella of the new contract. The bulk of those games from women’s basketball to soccer and beyond will wind up on the new ESPN+ streaming platform that the Disney-owned company is launching in the coming weeks.
No monetary terms were announced as part of the deal but it’s safe to assume that the TV revenues won’t be in the same ballpark as their Power Five peers such as the SEC or ACC. Still, given the challenges we’ve seen in the Mountain West and Conference USA (among others) in this new media environment, it seems the Sun Belt has locked up a quality partnership with ESPN for the long-term and granted some stability for the league in the coming years.