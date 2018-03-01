Ohio State staffer Adam Scheier named special teams coordinator at Texas Tech

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Once again, Kliff Kingsbury‘s coaching staff is whole.

Thursday, Texas Tech announced that Adam Scheier has been hired by Kingsbury as the football program’s 10th assistant. Scheier will serve as the Red Raiders’ special teams coordinator.

This past season, Scheier was a quality control coach at Ohio State.

“We’re excited to complete our staff with Coach Scheier,” the head coach said in his statement provided by the school. “Coach Scheier will bring an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm to our special teams units. I’m excited for him to join our program.”

Prior to his brief pit stop in Columbus, Scheier served in full-time, on-field positions on staffs at Wake Forest (2014-16), Bowling Green (2009-13), Lehigh (2002-08) and Princeton (2000-01). He coordinated special teams, among other duties, at each of those stops.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join Coach Kingsbury and his staff at Texas Tech,” Scheier said. “I look forward to developing relationships with our players and getting started with spring practice this weekend. My family and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Lubbock community and join the Red Raider family.”

In addition to Scheier’s hiring, the football program also announced that linebackers coach Zac Spavital has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator as well. Spavital will be entering his fourth season with the Red Raiders.