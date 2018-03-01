Oklahoma staffer Chris Woods officially named Texas State DC

As the calendar flips from February to March, Texas State officially has a new defensive boss.
Thursday morning, the Bobcats confirmed previous reports that Chris Woods has been named as Everett Withers‘ defensive coordinator. Woods replaces Randall McCray, who left two weeks ago for a job with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
Woods has spent the past three seasons as a defensive specialist at Oklahoma. Prior to that, Woods had served as the coordinator at Columbia University of the Ivy League as well as Holmes Community College in Mississippi.
Last season, the Bobcats were 105th (out of 129 teams) in scoring defense at 33.6 points per game and 102nd in total defense, giving up 438.9 yards per game. The previous year, the first under McRay, TSU was 117th (470 ypg) and 125th (41.1 ppg) in those two categories, respectively.
The Iron Bowl is one of the most intense rivalries in sports and particularly when it comes to college football. In addition to splitting the state into red and orange during the fall, it can often split up entire families depending on their rooting interests.
It seems one family will be joining those ranks… on the coaching side.
AL.com reports that Alabama has added yet another offensive analyst to the Tide’s ranks in the form of Gordon Steele. If that last name sounds somewhat familiar, it’s because Gordon is the son of Auburn defensive coordinator and longtime SEC coaching veteran Kevin Steele.
The younger Steele won a national title as an offensive lineman at Valdosta State a little over a decade ago and most recently served as a graduate assistant at South Alabama. He also has a stint as a full-time assistant coach at Murray State prior to the stop in Mobile.
The elder Steele is no stranger to Alabama or Nick Saban of course. He was the Tide’s defensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008 and returned to Tuscaloosa for a second stint as an assistant in 2013 and 2014. He’s been on the Plains since 2016 and has led a nice resurgence on that side of the ball for the Tigers, which included clamping down on Alabama in an Iron Bowl win last season that gave the team the SEC West title.
Something says that the Steele family will be a little more radio silent this year and especially so on that final week of the regular season when Auburn and Alabama meet again in the Iron Bowl.
Jim Harbaugh has had a bit of a staff overhaul this offseason and one of his big hires has been new offensive line coach Ed Warinner.
Big Ten fans are extremely familiar with Warinner as he’s been around the conference quite a bit over the years, most recently at Minnesota in 2017 but perhaps most notable as a long time coach at Ohio State where he served as co-offensive coordinator. Naturally the hire of a longtime Buckeye by the Maize and Blue has not gone unnoticed and the coach himself apparently hasn’t shied away from his past judging by a few graphics he recently posted to his Facebook page:
Just a Michigan man touting all the players he sent to the NFL while down by the Olentangy at Ohio State, nothing to see here. Ok, well… on second thought that’s a bit awkward.
It sure will be fun to hear Buckeyes coaches bring up the image on the recruiting trail and might make for some good fun on the broadcast of ‘The Game’ this year on November 24th. For neutral observers at least, you have to love it when ‘crootin, social media and a heated rivalry all wind up converging for a nice chuckle.
It had been nearly two weeks since we last had to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, with the key word in the first part of this sentence being “had.”
According to the Myrtle Beach Sun News, Coastal Carolina’s Myles White was arrested Tuesday afternoon on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. While the arrest took place this week, the alleged incident that led to the charge took place in September of 2016.
From the Sun News‘ report:
On Feb. 19, the victim reported to CCU’s public safety that she was sexually assaulted in September 2016, according to a CCU police report. The police report lists the incident as forcible rape. The victim said the incident happened at her University Place apartment, the report said.
In a Monday interview, White gave police his account of the incident, the report says. White told police the victim invited him over, according to the report. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
As a result of the arrest, the defensive end has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. He’s also been “restricted from campus” because of the situation.
“This measure is taken during the university administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation,” a portion of a statement from the school read.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, White started 11 games for the Chanticleers. His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for fourth on the team.
Nearly two months after leaving Arizona, Trevor Wood has landed at another Power Five football program.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Wood announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Texas A&M. As a graduate transfer, Wood will be eligible to play for the Aggies in 2018.
The 6-6, 265-pound Wood spent most of his Arizona career as a tight end, but was moved to defensive end late in the 2017 season. Part of the reason for leaving the Wildcats was his desire to get back to playing tight end in an offense that’ll utilize the position.
Wood, a three-star 2014 signee, played in 36 games at UA, starting two of those contests; both of those starts came during the 2016 season. He caught nine passes for 63 yards and a touchdown during his time in the desert.
And, for those who haven’t yet made the connection, Arizona is now coached by Kevin Sumlin, who was the head coach last season at… Texas A&M before being fired in late November.