Stanford grad transfer QB Keller Chryst commits to Tennessee

Earlier this week, a graduate transfer quarterback committed to Alabama. A day later, one of that school’s longtime rivals has gotten a similar commitment.
On his personal Twitter account very late Thursday night, Keller Chryst revealed that he has decided to transfer to Tennessee. The social media pronouncement comes less than a week after Chryst visited the Knoxville campus.
As a graduate transfer, Chryst, who announced in late January that he was leaving Stanford, will immediately join a quarterback fray on Rocky Top that includes Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride.
Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason. While he suffered a torn ACL in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina in that postseason, he began the 2017 season as the starter; another injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for redshirt freshman K.J. Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games.
Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello. In what turned out to be the final three starts of Chryst’s career with the Cardinal, he completed just under 57 percent of his passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
In parts of three seasons, Chryst, whose uncle Paul Chryst is the head coach at Wisconsin, passed for 1,926 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 289 attempts.
Once again, Kliff Kingsbury‘s coaching staff is whole.
Thursday, Texas Tech announced that Adam Scheier has been hired by Kingsbury as the football program’s 10th assistant. Scheier will serve as the Red Raiders’ special teams coordinator.
This past season, Scheier was a quality control coach at Ohio State.
“We’re excited to complete our staff with Coach Scheier,” the head coach said in his statement provided by the school. “Coach Scheier will bring an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm to our special teams units. I’m excited for him to join our program.”
Prior to his brief pit stop in Columbus, Scheier served in full-time, on-field positions on staffs at Wake Forest (2014-16), Bowling Green (2009-13), Lehigh (2002-08) and Princeton (2000-01). He coordinated special teams, among other duties, at each of those stops.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join Coach Kingsbury and his staff at Texas Tech,” Scheier said. “I look forward to developing relationships with our players and getting started with spring practice this weekend. My family and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Lubbock community and join the Red Raider family.”
In addition to Scheier’s hiring, the football program also announced that linebackers coach Zac Spavital has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator as well. Spavital will be entering his fourth season with the Red Raiders.
The calendar says March and while that means plenty of excitement around college basketball, college football is not to be left out with spring practice ramping up for just about every program. That includes down on the Plains, where Gus Malzahn met with the local media to give several updates about the Tigers before they hit the practice field.
Per SEC Country’s Justin Ferguson:
Stidham had a “minor [surgical] procedure” on his left shoulder in January but was expected to “participate” in spring practice. While he may very well participate, it seems like he’ll be a bit more limited than first thought and won’t even throw until late March. Top target Ryan Davis likewise will be handled with care after he had a procedure on his shoulder. Probably not what you want to hear if you’re an AU supporter but spring is always a time for younger players to get reps and both Davis and Stidham’s backups will likely have no qualms over the increased playing time as a result.
As for Paul James III, he leaves the team without having made much of an impact on the field for the Tigers. While he was named the A-Day spring game defensive MVP last year around this time, he only played in three games in 2016 after suffering an injury and was fairly limited in terms of playing time in 2017 behind Jeff Holland and others this past season.
The Tigers annual spring game is slated for April 7th as they wrap up their 15 practices this spring.
The Mountain West has released the conference’s full 2018 football schedule and confirmed a few additional kickoff times as well on Thursday.
Per a release, the slate for the league includes a full 97 football games during the upcoming season — 48 of which are conference matchups. The Mountain West title game will take place once again on Saturday, December 1st.
The league once again has a solid non-conference football slate and includes matchups against Arizona State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, USC, UCLA, Washington State and Wisconsin among others. In terms of conference play, some of the big dates to circle include Oct. 6th when San Diego State travels to reigning champion Boise State, a rematch of the 2017 MWC title game between the Broncos and Fresno State on Nov. 10th and a key game between the Aztecs and division champ Fresno State on Nov. 17th.
Also announced were two previously unconfirmed kickoff times, mostly centered on Colorado State. The Rams annual ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado was shifted to Friday, Aug. 31 to open the season. The game will still take place at Sports Authority Field in Denver and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. Additionally, CSU’s game divisional game at Boise State will kick off at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 19 and be televised on ESPN2.
You can find a listing of every game under the Mountain West banner here. Kickoff times for many of the other games will be announced at a later date and it’s possible that TV partners ESPN and CBS Sports Network will shift other games to Thursday or Friday as well.
UCF proclaiming themselves national champions is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of offseason storylines. The latest person to get riled up over the Knights’ stunt after last season? Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier.
“Don’t try to bully the committee,” Frazier told CBS Sports. “That’s what these guys are doing now. If you want to put a banner up that says ‘national championship,’ God bless you. You can do that. I’ve got no problem with [White] doing that. But to say they should have been in the final four is an unrealistic expectation.”
He added: “So I’m supposed to give them [respect] because they’ve got some false narrative of P6? No… I think people know that. That’s the reason they don’t have a [Power Five designation] now is those teams have not historically been good in football. That’s why there is a Big East basketball and American in football. [The market] looked at the football, and they were horrible. That was the difference.”
Don’t, uh, hold back there Sean.
AAC commish Mike Aresco predictably shot back in the same piece by saying that the results speak for themselves. The AAC has captured half of the four Group of Five bids since the formation of the College Football Playoff, with the MAC and Mountain West splitting the other two.
Frazier has previously tried to advocate for the Group of Five forming its own playoff in the past but it seems that all the marketing talk out of Orlando was really a bit too much for him when asked about it again. He’s unlikely to be the only who is tired of all the UCF love though and went on the record to say what many were thinking.
It’s too bad that the Huskies schedule is full in 2018 because UCF-Northern Illinois would be a heck of a game for the fireworks on (and off) the field.