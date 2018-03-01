Stanford grad transfer QB Keller Chryst commits to Tennessee

Earlier this week, a graduate transfer quarterback committed to Alabama. A day later, one of that school’s longtime rivals has gotten a similar commitment.

On his personal Twitter account very late Thursday night, Keller Chryst revealed that he has decided to transfer to Tennessee. The social media pronouncement comes less than a week after Chryst visited the Knoxville campus.

As a graduate transfer, Chryst, who announced in late January that he was leaving Stanford, will immediately join a quarterback fray on Rocky Top that includes Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride.

Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason. While he suffered a torn ACL in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina in that postseason, he began the 2017 season as the starter; another injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for redshirt freshman K.J. Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games.

Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello. In what turned out to be the final three starts of Chryst’s career with the Cardinal, he completed just under 57 percent of his passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

In parts of three seasons, Chryst, whose uncle Paul Chryst is the head coach at Wisconsin, passed for 1,926 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 289 attempts.