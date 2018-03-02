All football players accounted for in shooting at Central Michigan

Willie Taggart wants to bring back the glory days at Florida State and the new head coach is doing so quite literally in his first spring with the Seminoles.

The school announced on Thursday afternoon that they would be bringing back some throwback end zones and painting Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium like it was back in the 1990’s — specifically the 1993 and 1999 seasons when FSU won the national title. In addition to releasing a graphical look at what the end zones will look like, the Seminoles also spliced together some great clips from back in the day when the Seminoles tended to roll over just about everybody in their way on the field:

Past meets present. The Spring Game will feature end zones painted as they were during the '93 and '99 National Championship seasons! 📝 » https://t.co/WUvKKP4EfG pic.twitter.com/mnHziTFk08 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 1, 2018

“We have so many plans to honor the unmatched history of Florida State football at this year’s spring game,” Associate A.D. for New Revenue Generation and Marketing Jason Dennard said in a release. “One of the most exciting is the announcement about the end zones. The same design that was utilized during the first two National Championship seasons and the dominate decade of the 90’s will be back for the first time in over a decade.”

But wait, there’s more!

As if the 90’s love couldn’t be any more clear, FSU is also hosting a post-game concert featuring the likes Salt-N-Pepa and Vanilla Ice to round out the festivities for the annual Garnet and Gold game. Usually you have plenty of intrigue about a spring game under a new coaching staff but that may be only a secondary reason to tune in or attend FSU’s spring wrap-up — at least if you’re of a certain age and have fond memories of yesteryear.