Ex-Alabama player Nick Gentry hired as UAB’s LBs coach

Nick Gentry is returning to his home state of Alabama yet again.

UAB announced Thursday that Gentry has been hired by Bill Clark as the Blazers’ new outside linebackers coach. As Gentry is the football program’s 10th assistant, Clark’s coaching staff is once again at capacity.

The two have a previous working relationship as Clark was Gentry head coach at Prattville (Ala.) High School

“Nick is an excellent fit for our program and for the players he will be coaching,” Clark said in a statement. “He brings championship experience as a player and a coach and is going to be a major asset for UAB football.”

Gentry played his college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2007-11. His first coaching job came in 2012 as a defensive analyst at Tennessee. The past five seasons have been spent at FCS Jacksonville State, the last four of those as the coach of both the Gamecocks’ outside linebackers coach and defensive ends.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be coaching here at UAB and am excited to work with a great staff and a group of hungry players who are driven to win championships,” Gentry said. “The success this program had in its first year back was truly remarkable and I am motivated to help elevate the expectations as a national contender year-in and year-out.”