Getty Images

Florida State painting end zones in 1990’s style for throwback spring game

By Bryan FischerMar 2, 2018, 1:43 PM EST
1 Comment

Willie Taggart wants to bring back the glory days at Florida State and the new head coach is doing so quite literally in his first spring with the Seminoles.

The school announced on Thursday afternoon that they would be bringing back some throwback end zones and painting Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium like it was back in the 1990’s — specifically the 1993 and 1999 seasons when FSU won the national title. In addition to releasing a graphical look at what the end zones will look like, the Seminoles also spliced together some great clips from back in the day when the Seminoles tended to roll over just about everybody in their way on the field:

“We have so many plans to honor the unmatched history of Florida State football at this year’s spring game,” Associate A.D. for New Revenue Generation and Marketing Jason Dennard said in a release.  “One of the most exciting is the announcement about the end zones. The same design that was utilized during the first two National Championship seasons and the dominate decade of the 90’s will be back for the first time in over a decade.”

But wait, there’s more!

As if the 90’s love couldn’t be any more clear, FSU is also hosting a post-game concert featuring the likes Salt-N-Pepa and Vanilla Ice to round out the festivities for the annual Garnet and Gold game. Usually you have plenty of intrigue about a spring game under a new coaching staff but that may be only a secondary reason to tune in or attend FSU’s spring wrap-up — at least if you’re of a certain age and have fond memories of yesteryear.

USC grad transfer Roy Hemsley headed to Pac-12 rival Arizona State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 2, 2018, 2:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

You play to win the (transfer) game. You don’t play it to just play it, you play to win.

New head coach Herm Edwards added yet another graduate transfer offensive lineman to his Arizona State roster as former USC backup Roy Hemsley announced on Twitter Thursday night that he was headed to Tempe.

Hemsley will have two years of eligibility at ASU and has the flexibility of playing both guard and tackle. He didn’t see a ton of action with the Trojans but has a chance to start with the division rival Sun Devils given some openings along the line for the 2018 squad.

The soon to be redshirt junior will join Stanford’s Casey Tucker as Pac-12 graduate transfers who committed to Arizona State this offseason. It’s not often you hear of intra-conference transfers, much less landing two, but Edwards has certainly done some work in bringing in some roster reinforcements since getting the job a few months ago.

Ex-Alabama player Nick Gentry hired as UAB’s LBs coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 2, 2018, 12:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Nick Gentry is returning to his home state of Alabama yet again.

UAB announced Thursday that Gentry has been hired by Bill Clark as the Blazers’ new outside linebackers coach. As Gentry is the football program’s 10th assistant, Clark’s coaching staff is once again at capacity.

The two have a previous working relationship as Clark was Gentry head coach at Prattville (Ala.) High School

“Nick is an excellent fit for our program and for the players he will be coaching,” Clark said in a statement. “He brings championship experience as a player and a coach and is going to be a major asset for UAB football.”

Gentry played his college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2007-11. His first coaching job came in 2012 as a defensive analyst at Tennessee. The past five seasons have been spent at FCS Jacksonville State, the last four of those as the coach of both the Gamecocks’ outside linebackers coach and defensive ends.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be coaching here at UAB and am excited to work with a great staff and a group of hungry players who are driven to win championships,” Gentry said. “The success this program had in its first year back was truly remarkable and I am motivated to help elevate the expectations as a national contender year-in and year-out.”

Miami confirms hiring of Atlanta Falcons staffer as new DL coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 2, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mark Richt has officially plugged the hole on his Miami coaching staff.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Hurricanes would be hiring Jess Simpson.  Friday, those reports were confirmed as Simpson was announced as The U’s new defensive line coach.

Simpson replaces Craig Kuligowski, who left earlier this month for the line job at Alabama.

“We are excited to welcome Jess to our Miami family,” Richt said in a statement. “He has proven to be a great leader of men, and he brings a high level of energy, enthusiasm and expertise to our coaching staff.”

Simpson’s first, and only, on-field job at the FBS level came in 2016 as the line coach at Georgia State.  He also held the title of assistant head coach for the Sun Belt Conference football program.

Prior to that, Simpson, who played his college football at Auburn and started his coaching career at his alma mater as a student assistant, spent 12 years as a Georgia high school head football coach, winning seven state championships and 164 games in that span.  All told, Simpson spent nearly two dozen seasons at the high school level in his home state of Georgia.

“On every front, we are really excited,” Simpson said. “This is really turning the page and starting a new chapter for me and my family. Ultimately it was about the people and certainly this decision – to work for Mark Richt and having this opportunity at Miami in the defensive line room – was too good to pass up.

“Just saying that sentence – ‘working in the defensive line room at the University of Miami’ – is such a mouthful because of the greatness that has come from that room. I know the rich tradition of success, the types of players and defensive linemen that have come through the room and had an impact at this level and on the NFL level. We have some super talented kids in our room, incredible kids coming to join us this fall and then even more in the future. We have something special going on, and I’m honored to be a part of it.

All football players accounted for in shooting at Central Michigan

Associated Press
By John TaylorMar 2, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
3 Comments

According to its head coach, the Central Michigan football team wasn’t directly impacted by a shooting on its campus Friday morning.

A gunman opened fire in a CMU residence hall earlier in the day, the Detroit Free Press reports, killing at least two individuals.  The shooter, who Michigan State police have not identified, remains at large.

From the Free Press‘ report:

According to the City of Mt. Pleasant Twitter account, the suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall, a co-ed residence building. Classes are canceled and students have been told to shelter in place and avoid the area.

John Bonamego confirmed to Chris Vannini of The Athletic that all of his football players are “present and accounted for.”