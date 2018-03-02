Indiana elevates Kasey Teegardin to safeties coach just ahead of spring practice

Alabama is still over two weeks away from starting spring practice but that doesn’t mean their head coach is going to avoid the elephant in the (quarterback) room until then.

In an interview on Friday, Nick Saban said that there would be an open competition to be the Tide’s starting signal-caller this spring and he’s not ruling out playing both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa if things come to that.

“The most important thing is to play the best guy, and if both guys can play winning football, it’s not out of the question that we’ll find a role for both guys in fairness to both guys,” Saban told ESPN. “I don’t know that there’s any more to it than that.”

That’s not exactly breaking insight from the most successful college football coach of all-time but does somewhat reinforce the notion that Saban is going to do his best to say and do what he can to keep Hurts, who is 26-2 as a starter, from transferring out of Tuscaloosa after Tagovailoa helped lead the team to the national championship in the second half of January’s title game. The veteran coach preaches competition on a daily basis so there’s certainly some truth to him being open to playing both guys some but the team does at least have an insurance policy if somebody leaves in incoming ECU transfer Gardner Minshew.

There is some precedent to lean on for Alabama in this case if you think back a few years ago to Ohio State juggling both Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett the year after the Buckeyes won it all. Hopefully for Saban though, he handles the case a little better than Urban Meyer did back in the day as that very talented OSU team wound up missing the College Football Playoff and failed to even win their division.