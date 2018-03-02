Nick Saban says he’s open to playing both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama is still over two weeks away from starting spring practice but that doesn’t mean their head coach is going to avoid the elephant in the (quarterback) room until then.
In an interview on Friday, Nick Saban said that there would be an open competition to be the Tide’s starting signal-caller this spring and he’s not ruling out playing both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa if things come to that.
“The most important thing is to play the best guy, and if both guys can play winning football, it’s not out of the question that we’ll find a role for both guys in fairness to both guys,” Saban told ESPN. “I don’t know that there’s any more to it than that.”
That’s not exactly breaking insight from the most successful college football coach of all-time but does somewhat reinforce the notion that Saban is going to do his best to say and do what he can to keep Hurts, who is 26-2 as a starter, from transferring out of Tuscaloosa after Tagovailoa helped lead the team to the national championship in the second half of January’s title game. The veteran coach preaches competition on a daily basis so there’s certainly some truth to him being open to playing both guys some but the team does at least have an insurance policy if somebody leaves in incoming ECU transfer Gardner Minshew.
There is some precedent to lean on for Alabama in this case if you think back a few years ago to Ohio State juggling both Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett the year after the Buckeyes won it all. Hopefully for Saban though, he handles the case a little better than Urban Meyer did back in the day as that very talented OSU team wound up missing the College Football Playoff and failed to even win their division.
It happened just in the nick of time prior to spring practice but Indiana has a full staff after elevating Kasey Teegardin to safeties coach on Friday.
“We are very excited for Kasey to join our staff,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He earned the confidence and trust of our players as a graduate assistant, and he furthered developed professionally after leading our on-campus recruiting last year. Kasey loves Indiana and our players, and he brings energy, passion and expertise to our program.”
As Allen mentioned, Teegardin is no stranger to the program having been a graduate assistant from 2014-2016 and serving as the director of on-campus recruiting in 2017. He does have on-field coaching experience but not at the FBS level after previously serving as special teams coordinator/linebackers coach at Valparaiso, secondary coach at Northwood University and a one-year stint as defensive coordinator at his alma mater of Charleston back in 2010.
Teegardin replaces Noah Joseph as one of the Hoosiers’ secondary coaches after he left for Rutgers last month. Indiana starts spring practice on Saturday so the promotion is certainly just in time before the team hits the field.
You’re not going to believe this, but the school who is paying their new head coach a guaranteed $75 million is raising prices. Texas A&M announced earlier this week that the average price of football season tickets at Kyle Field will increase for the first time in five years.
“Texas A&M is one of the few self-supporting athletics programs in the nation,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “We have embraced the challenge of competing for championships while maintaining an emphasis on providing the finest game day experience in college football. To keep pace with the increasing costs of competing at the highest level while providing a superior experience for our 600+ student-athletes, we instituted some modest increases.”
General prices listed by the Aggies ranged from $615 for “Suite/Club/Loge Seats” to $315 in a new section in the upper rows of each end zone. Obviously that’s not factoring in donations, parking, fees and other things that may also add to the cost of tickets and typically reach into the thousands of dollars for many fans.
The modest price increases over 2017 are for seven home games in College Station in 2018 but the slate of opponents isn’t exactly a top notch slate from top-to-bottom. While Clemson and LSU do come into town, the other opponents (Northwestern State, Louisiana-Monroe, Kentucky, Ole Miss, UAB) are nothing to write home about in Jimbo Fisher’s first season in Aggieland.
It seems avoiding “resource issues” with a football program certainly doesn’t come cheap.
You play to win the (transfer) game. You don’t play it to just play it, you play to win.
New head coach Herm Edwards added yet another graduate transfer offensive lineman to his Arizona State roster as former USC backup Roy Hemsley announced on Twitter Thursday night that he was headed to Tempe.
Hemsley will have two years of eligibility at ASU and has the flexibility of playing both guard and tackle. He didn’t see a ton of action with the Trojans but has a chance to start with the division rival Sun Devils given some openings along the line for the 2018 squad.
The soon to be redshirt junior will join Stanford’s Casey Tucker as Pac-12 graduate transfers who committed to Arizona State this offseason. It’s not often you hear of intra-conference transfers, much less landing two, but Edwards has certainly done some work in bringing in some roster reinforcements since getting the job a few months ago.
Willie Taggart wants to bring back the glory days at Florida State and the new head coach is doing so quite literally in his first spring with the Seminoles.
The school announced on Thursday afternoon that they would be bringing back some throwback end zones and painting Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium like it was back in the 1990’s — specifically the 1993 and 1999 seasons when FSU won the national title. In addition to releasing a graphical look at what the end zones will look like, the Seminoles also spliced together some great clips from back in the day when the Seminoles tended to roll over just about everybody in their way on the field:
“We have so many plans to honor the unmatched history of Florida State football at this year’s spring game,” Associate A.D. for New Revenue Generation and Marketing Jason Dennard said in a release. “One of the most exciting is the announcement about the end zones. The same design that was utilized during the first two National Championship seasons and the dominate decade of the 90’s will be back for the first time in over a decade.”
But wait, there’s more!
As if the 90’s love couldn’t be any more clear, FSU is also hosting a post-game concert featuring the likes Salt-N-Pepa and Vanilla Ice to round out the festivities for the annual Garnet and Gold game. Usually you have plenty of intrigue about a spring game under a new coaching staff but that may be only a secondary reason to tune in or attend FSU’s spring wrap-up — at least if you’re of a certain age and have fond memories of yesteryear.