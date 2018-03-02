North Carolina confirms hiring of Rutgers CBs coach

North Carolina’s pilfering of a Big Ten coaching staff is officially official.

The football program confirmed Thursday evening that Henry Baker has been added to Larry Fedora‘s UNC coaching staff. While his specific responsibilities weren’t laid out in the release, it’s expected Baker, who played his college football at Maryland, will serve as the Tar Heels’ cornerbacks coach.

“We are excited to bring Henry to Chapel Hill to join our staff,” a statement from Fedora began. “He adds a unique perspective having both coached and played in the ACC, and I know he will bring great energy to our staff as a coach and as a recruiter. We welcome Henry, Theresa and their three children into the Tar Heel family.”

Baker just completed his first season at Rutgers, where he was in charge of the Scarlet Knights’ corners. Prior to that, he held the same job at FCS Delaware for six seasons.

In the early aughts, Baker was a two-year starting defensive back for the Terrapins before embarking on his coaching career at his alma mater as a recruiting intern.

“I’ve played against UNC and I’ve coached against UNC, and the atmosphere here has always been electric,” Baker said. “To now be in Carolina Blue, this is truly an exciting time for me and my family. I can’t wait to get started.”