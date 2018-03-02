Report: Les Koenning one of two coaches expected to be hired by Southern Miss

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Les Koenning wasn’t out of a job for very long.

In early January, it was reported that Koenning would not be returning to his post as the offensive coordinator at UAB. Two months later, the Hattiesburg American is reporting that Koenning is expected to be added to Jay Hopson‘s Southern Miss coaching staff.

In what capacity Koenning would serve is unclear.

Koenning had spent the past two seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Blazers. In addition to his time in Birmingham, he’s also served as a coordinator at Alabama (2001-02), Texas A&M (2003-07) and Mississippi State (2009-13).

In addition to Koenning’s impending hiring, the American also reports that Hopson is expected to add Brock Hays to his 10-man on-field staff. Hays spent the past two seasons as running backs coach at FCS Nicholls State.

As is the case with Koenning, Hay’s responsibilities are unknown.