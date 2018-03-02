Report: Les Koenning one of two coaches expected to be hired by Southern Miss

Les Koenning wasn’t out of a job for very long.
In early January, it was reported that Koenning would not be returning to his post as the offensive coordinator at UAB. Two months later, the Hattiesburg American is reporting that Koenning is expected to be added to Jay Hopson‘s Southern Miss coaching staff.
In what capacity Koenning would serve is unclear.
Koenning had spent the past two seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Blazers. In addition to his time in Birmingham, he’s also served as a coordinator at Alabama (2001-02), Texas A&M (2003-07) and Mississippi State (2009-13).
In addition to Koenning’s impending hiring, the American also reports that Hopson is expected to add Brock Hays to his 10-man on-field staff. Hays spent the past two seasons as running backs coach at FCS Nicholls State.
As is the case with Koenning, Hay’s responsibilities are unknown.
North Carolina’s pilfering of a Big Ten coaching staff is officially official.
The football program confirmed Thursday evening that Henry Baker has been added to Larry Fedora‘s UNC coaching staff. While his specific responsibilities weren’t laid out in the release, it’s expected Baker, who played his college football at Maryland, will serve as the Tar Heels’ cornerbacks coach.
“We are excited to bring Henry to Chapel Hill to join our staff,” a statement from Fedora began. “He adds a unique perspective having both coached and played in the ACC, and I know he will bring great energy to our staff as a coach and as a recruiter. We welcome Henry, Theresa and their three children into the Tar Heel family.”
Baker just completed his first season at Rutgers, where he was in charge of the Scarlet Knights’ corners. Prior to that, he held the same job at FCS Delaware for six seasons.
In the early aughts, Baker was a two-year starting defensive back for the Terrapins before embarking on his coaching career at his alma mater as a recruiting intern.
“I’ve played against UNC and I’ve coached against UNC, and the atmosphere here has always been electric,” Baker said. “To now be in Carolina Blue, this is truly an exciting time for me and my family. I can’t wait to get started.”
Earlier this week, a graduate transfer quarterback committed to Alabama. A day later, one of that school’s longtime rivals has gotten a similar commitment.
On his personal Twitter account very late Thursday night, Keller Chryst revealed that he has decided to transfer to Tennessee. The social media pronouncement comes less than a week after Chryst visited the Knoxville campus.
As a graduate transfer, Chryst, who announced in late January that he was leaving Stanford, will immediately join a quarterback fray on Rocky Top that includes Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride.
Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason. While he suffered a torn ACL in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina in that postseason, he began the 2017 season as the starter; another injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for redshirt freshman K.J. Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games.
Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello. In what turned out to be the final three starts of Chryst’s career with the Cardinal, he completed just under 57 percent of his passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
In parts of three seasons, Chryst, whose uncle Paul Chryst is the head coach at Wisconsin, passed for 1,926 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 289 attempts.
Once again, Kliff Kingsbury‘s coaching staff is whole.
Thursday, Texas Tech announced that Adam Scheier has been hired by Kingsbury as the football program’s 10th assistant. Scheier will serve as the Red Raiders’ special teams coordinator.
This past season, Scheier was a quality control coach at Ohio State.
“We’re excited to complete our staff with Coach Scheier,” the head coach said in his statement provided by the school. “Coach Scheier will bring an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm to our special teams units. I’m excited for him to join our program.”
Prior to his brief pit stop in Columbus, Scheier served in full-time, on-field positions on staffs at Wake Forest (2014-16), Bowling Green (2009-13), Lehigh (2002-08) and Princeton (2000-01). He coordinated special teams, among other duties, at each of those stops.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join Coach Kingsbury and his staff at Texas Tech,” Scheier said. “I look forward to developing relationships with our players and getting started with spring practice this weekend. My family and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Lubbock community and join the Red Raider family.”
In addition to Scheier’s hiring, the football program also announced that linebackers coach Zac Spavital has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator as well. Spavital will be entering his fourth season with the Red Raiders.
The calendar says March and while that means plenty of excitement around college basketball, college football is not to be left out with spring practice ramping up for just about every program. That includes down on the Plains, where Gus Malzahn met with the local media to give several updates about the Tigers before they hit the practice field.
Per SEC Country’s Justin Ferguson:
Stidham had a “minor [surgical] procedure” on his left shoulder in January but was expected to “participate” in spring practice. While he may very well participate, it seems like he’ll be a bit more limited than first thought and won’t even throw until late March. Top target Ryan Davis likewise will be handled with care after he had a procedure on his shoulder. Probably not what you want to hear if you’re an AU supporter but spring is always a time for younger players to get reps and both Davis and Stidham’s backups will likely have no qualms over the increased playing time as a result.
As for Paul James III, he leaves the team without having made much of an impact on the field for the Tigers. While he was named the A-Day spring game defensive MVP last year around this time, he only played in three games in 2016 after suffering an injury and was fairly limited in terms of playing time in 2017 behind Jeff Holland and others this past season.
The Tigers annual spring game is slated for April 7th as they wrap up their 15 practices this spring.