Texas A&M raising ticket prices in inaugural season of $75 million head coach

You’re not going to believe this, but the school who is paying their new head coach a guaranteed $75 million is raising prices. Texas A&M announced earlier this week that the average price of football season tickets at Kyle Field will increase for the first time in five years.

“Texas A&M is one of the few self-supporting athletics programs in the nation,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “We have embraced the challenge of competing for championships while maintaining an emphasis on providing the finest game day experience in college football. To keep pace with the increasing costs of competing at the highest level while providing a superior experience for our 600+ student-athletes, we instituted some modest increases.”

General prices listed by the Aggies ranged from $615 for “Suite/Club/Loge Seats” to $315 in a new section in the upper rows of each end zone. Obviously that’s not factoring in donations, parking, fees and other things that may also add to the cost of tickets and typically reach into the thousands of dollars for many fans.

The modest price increases over 2017 are for seven home games in College Station in 2018 but the slate of opponents isn’t exactly a top notch slate from top-to-bottom. While Clemson and LSU do come into town, the other opponents (Northwestern State, Louisiana-Monroe, Kentucky, Ole Miss, UAB) are nothing to write home about in Jimbo Fisher’s first season in Aggieland.

It seems avoiding “resource issues” with a football program certainly doesn’t come cheap.