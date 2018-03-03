Ex-Michigan OC Tim Drevno reportedly headed back to USC

Drevno would replace Deland McCullough, who left his post as running backs coach in mid-January for a job with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
The move, if/when it comes to fruition, would serve as a homecoming for Drevno as he spent the 2014 season as offensive line coach and running-game coordinator for the Trojans. He was also on Jim Harbaugh‘s Stanford coaching staff, first as tight ends coach (2007-08) and then as line coach (2009-10).
Drevno spent the past three seasons as the Wolverines’ coordinator, serving as the offensive line coach as well.
Carrie Underwood features Iowa’s Kinnick Wave in music video
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard
If you thought the signature first quarter tradition at Iowa was taking the sports world by storm, you haven’t seen anything yet. Carrie Underwood included the tradition sweeping the nation in a new music video for The Champion, mixing in a glimpse of the Kinnick Wave from the point of view from inside the children’s hospital followed by a look from the stands as fans wave to the children and their families watching over Kinnick Stadium on game day.
The images of the wave are seen about midway through the music video (starting at the 2:15 mark in the video) just as Ludicrous steps to the microphone to perform his part of the collaboration.
Underwood’s video shows off various moments of sports glory, but it also reaches beyond the realm of sports by showing off her own accomplishments and highlighting heroic efforts of other professions such as firefighters and teachers. As the Kinnick Wave shows, there are champions in the children’s hospitals as well.
Unfortunately, it’s not a question some Ohio State players can answer months after the impact of the game.
“I just look at them and I don’t know what happened,” Ohio State’s Jayln Holmes said at the combine, per Land of 10. “I’m still trying to find those answers out. They played the best game of their life. That’s all it is. We didn’t come to play that day. They came to play. I feel they played the best game of their life, and the score showed.”
“It’s a tough subject and something you’ve got to handle head on because we didn’t do good enough that day,” former Buckeye defensive end Sam Hubbard said.
This just goes to show that loss is still perplexing to many. And it makes sense it would be a question brought up to players at the NFL combine, as NFL teams are interested in digging into the mindset of players in various situations and, perhaps, get an inside look at how a player has learned from a negative experience. Ohio State battled back from that loss quite well, of course. The Buckeyes went on to play for and win the Big Ten championship and then capped the season with a victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl.
The Florida Gators turned the page on the 2017 season by attempting to breathe new life into the program coming off a tumultuous season on and off the field. A season was essentially lost before it ever could truly get going when wide receiver Antonio Callaway was suspended for the season as part of a felony fraud case and a drug charge over the summer, as well as being connected to a Title IX investigation. As the now former Gator prepares for the NFL, he is faced with questions regarding his past in Gainesville, and he is shouldering blame on his shoulders for how it all came to an end for Jim McElwain as head coach of the Gators.
As reported by Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter Trevor Sikkema, via Twitter, Callaway says McElwain may still be the head coach at Florida (and not an assistant coach at Michigan) if Callaway played last season.
#Gators WR Antonio Callaway says he takes it personal that coach Jim McElwain lost his job. Said if he would have been out there he thinks his coach would still be there.
Callaway may not be too far off the mark. Callaway was the explosive playmaker Florida desperately needed last season. Callaway was Florida’s leading receiver in 2016 with 721 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore and a team-high 678 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman. Callaway also returned two punts for touchdowns in 2015, proving to be a threat any time he stepped foot on the field during his two seasons on the field at Florida. Would Callaway have been able to turn a team that went 4-7 into a team that could muster together enough wins to save McElwain’s job?
Indiana defensive back Johnny Albomonte and former Hoosier Thomas Henderson were arrested and charged with dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. According to the Indy Star, both charges are classified as level 6 felonies. Both suspects admitted to the offenses filed against them.
The charges stem from an investigation that led authorities to an apartment housing both Albomonte and Henderson. Authorities discovered one pound of marijuana, prescription drugs, and an estimated $3,500 in cash.
Indiana has released a brief statement saying the school is aware of the situation and is continuing to gather information. No status regarding Albomonte has been made public at this time.
Albomonte is a redshirt junior looking to battle for a more significant role on the field this year. Albomonte appeared in seven games for Indiana in 2017, mostly serving a special teams role. Albomonte had serve don the team’s practice squad since 2015, as did Henderson. Henderson played in the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016 but injuries piled up and led him to retire from football earlier this year.