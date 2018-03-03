Memphis’ Jared Gentry gets the boot after felony weed arrest

The latest incident to cause a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker has also caused the player involved to lose his spot on the team.

According to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, Memphis defensive tackle Jared Gentry was arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges. Friday, the lineman was arraigned on one count of felony possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver and sell as well as one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

From the Commercial-Appeal‘s report:

According to a police affidavit, officers received information alleging Gentry had drugs in his campus apartment at the Carpenter Student Housing complex. Police then searched Gentry’s room and discovered two mason jars, one of which had two individually wrapped bags containing 29.8 grams of marijuana. Officers also found two sets of small scales and multiple plastic bags.

As a result of the felony arrest, Gentry has been dismissed from the football program. Additionally, a statement from the athletic department read, “Gentry has been placed on interim suspension from campus for violations of the UofM Student Code of Rights and Responsibilities while this matter is reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support.”

After playing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2015 and then 11 games the following season, Gentry started the 2017 opener before going down with what turned out to be a season-ending leg injury. Prior to his dismissal, he had been expected to play a significant role this coming season.