Rice DE Blain Padgett found dead in apartment during wellness check

Just a couple of days before the start of spring practice, tragedy has struck the Rice football program.
According to Houston’s ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, Blain Padgett was found dead in his apartment Friday. The television station’s website wrote that “Padgett was found at his home and apparently died in his sleep,” although there’s been no official determination as to the cause of the redshirt junior defensive end’s death.
The 21-year-old Padgett’s body was discovered after he didn’t show up for a workout Friday morning and a wellness check was performed, 247Sports.com reported.
“Our team is devastated by this news,” Owls head coach Mike Bloomgren said in a statement. “All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain’s family and his teammates in this very difficult period.”
“Our entire athletic department is in mourning over the loss of Blain Padgett,” a statement from Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard began. “Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers. We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time.”
In 2016, Padgett was second on the team in tackles for loss with 5½ and led all linemen with 41 tackles. He played in just three games this past season.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by Padgett’s death.
The latest incident to cause a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker has also caused the player involved to lose his spot on the team.
According to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, Memphis defensive tackle Jared Gentry was arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges. Friday, the lineman was arraigned on one count of felony possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver and sell as well as one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
From the Commercial-Appeal‘s report:
According to a police affidavit, officers received information alleging Gentry had drugs in his campus apartment at the Carpenter Student Housing complex.
Police then searched Gentry’s room and discovered two mason jars, one of which had two individually wrapped bags containing 29.8 grams of marijuana. Officers also found two sets of small scales and multiple plastic bags.
As a result of the felony arrest, Gentry has been dismissed from the football program. Additionally, a statement from the athletic department read, “Gentry has been placed on interim suspension from campus for violations of the UofM Student Code of Rights and Responsibilities while this matter is reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support.”
After playing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2015 and then 11 games the following season, Gentry started the 2017 opener before going down with what turned out to be a season-ending leg injury. Prior to his dismissal, he had been expected to play a significant role this coming season.
Hawaii’s line loss has turned into Utah’s gain.
Earlier this offseason, Viane Moala decided to transfer from the Mountain West Conference school. Friday morning, the Utes announced on Twitter that Moala has transferred into the Pac-12 football program.
While the defensive tackle will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, he’ll have two years of eligibility that he can use beginning in 2019.
Moala played in 24 games the past two seasons, starting eight of those contests. This past season, he was named honorable mention All-MWC. During his time with the rainbow Warriors, he also blocked four kicks.
Most notably, though, was an in-game, celebratory chest bump with linebackers coach Sean Duggan following one of those blocks that left the assistant with a dislocated elbow and broken wrist.
Nothing like a Friday afternoon news dump in early March from the NCAA about college… football.
The NCAA Football Rules Committee announced a handful of new proposals that significantly tweak several aspects of the game on Friday, most notably allowing the receiving team on a kickoff to fair catch the ball inside the 25-yard line and have it result in a touchback.
“The committee discussed the kickoff play at great length and we will continue to work to find ways to improve the play,” Larry Fedora, chair of the committee and North Carolina’s head coach said in a statement. “We believe making one change will allow us to study the effect of this change in terms of player safety.”
The committee also proposed changes to blocks below the waist, pace of play and replay among other areas. This includes prohibiting offensive players from throwing blocks below the waist more than five yards beyond the line of scrimmage, all blocks below the waist being from the front, having the play clock get reset to 40 seconds following touchdowns and kickoffs, plus a 10 second run-off in the final minute of each half if replay reverses an incorrect call that stopped the clock.
The process is not done and these are still just proposals from the committee at this stage. The package of rules changes will head to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel next and will be discussed on their conference call next month.
Alabama is still over two weeks away from starting spring practice but that doesn’t mean their head coach is going to avoid the elephant in the (quarterback) room until then.
In an interview on Friday, Nick Saban said that there would be an open competition to be the Tide’s starting signal-caller this spring and he’s not ruling out playing both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa if things come to that.
“The most important thing is to play the best guy, and if both guys can play winning football, it’s not out of the question that we’ll find a role for both guys in fairness to both guys,” Saban told ESPN. “I don’t know that there’s any more to it than that.”
That’s not exactly breaking insight from the most successful college football coach of all-time but does somewhat reinforce the notion that Saban is going to do his best to say and do what he can to keep Hurts, who is 26-2 as a starter, from transferring out of Tuscaloosa after Tagovailoa helped lead the team to the national championship in the second half of January’s title game. The veteran coach preaches competition on a daily basis so there’s certainly some truth to him being open to playing both guys some but the team does at least have an insurance policy if somebody leaves in incoming ECU transfer Gardner Minshew.
There is some precedent to lean on for Alabama in this case if you think back a few years ago to Ohio State juggling both Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett the year after the Buckeyes won it all. Hopefully for Saban though, he handles the case a little better than Urban Meyer did back in the day as that very talented OSU team wound up missing the College Football Playoff and failed to even win their division.