Family of Tyler Hilinski writes letter to Washington State community

The family of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski is continuing to go through the grieving process following his death earlier this year. In a letter written to the entire Washington State community, the family expressed its gratitude to the reception and reactions that have continued to come their way after Hilinski was found dead in an apparent suicide.
In a lengthy letter shared with Cougars fans via the SB Nation site CougCenter, the Hilinski family thanked Washington State fans for “outpouring of love and support, words of kindness and encouragement” and “the amazing amount of love” shown for Hilinski.
As shared via CougCenter;
From the spring games to the fall scrimmages and camps and the games every weekend … in class and around town … he was touched by all of you. And so are we. Please accept this note as a very small thank you on behalf of the entire Hilinski family for every text, email, card, flower, prayer, poem and dollar raised in support of keeping Tyler’s memory alive. It is important to us that we tell you how much this means to us and will continue to help support us in the darkest days ahead. Let them never stop.
The letter goes on to say the family is still trying to come to grips with what exactly happened in leading up to Hilinski’s death, and the family says they will provide whatever information they can as they receive it so the entire community can get a better understanding of what happened. Hilinksi was found dead as the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head, however, the sequence of events and personal details that may have led to such a tragic end for Hilinski continues to be explored.
With Butch Jones rumored to be very close to joining Nick Saban as an analyst at Alabama, Tennessee is finally getting around to tearing down a giant image of the former Vols head coach from Neyland Stadium’s scoreboard.
On Monday morning, workers showed up on the scene in Knoxville to begin removing an image of Jones that has been hovering over the campus on the back of the scoreboard in Neyland Stadium, much to the chagrin of Tennessee faithful. Jones was fired as head coach back in November, yet the image of Jones remained on the scoreboard for months, even well after Tennessee hired its new head coach, Jeremy Pruitt.
The scoreboard actually has three separate images plastered to it. What replaces him remains to be seen, although an image of Pruitt would seem likely. The other images on the scoreboard are of former Tennessee head coach Gen. Robert Neyland, whom the stadium is named after, and Reggie White. White’s image will also be removed, and an updated image of Neyland will be added. A possible replacement for either Jones or White could be Peyton Manning, although that is pure speculation.
Tennessee has two athletic directors and is paying both a pretty penny.
There’s legendary former head coach Phillip Fulmer, who of course is the acting AD making decisions and responsible for the running of Vols athletics on a day-to-day basis. Then there’s John Currie, who was seemingly fired as AD back in December as the result of the meandering and controversial football coaching search but has officially been on paid suspension by the school the past three months.
According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Currie’s status remains unresolved but he and Tennessee could eventually come to a settlement. At the moment though, he’s still getting paid to the tune of $75,000 a month for sitting at home. What’s even more eye-opening is the fact that if the school eventually winds up firing the UT alum he would actually be owed even more than what he’s getting while being simply suspended:
In a bit of contract wizardry on Currie’s end, he would be owed more money if UT fired him without cause than he’s earning under paid suspension. His buyout calls for him to be paid $100,000 a month — a rate of $1.2 million annually — if he’s terminated without cause. He’s earning $75,000 a month while on paid suspension.
Lots of folks talk about how revered ‘SEC speed’ is on the field but given how things are playing out at Tennessee and other places, perhaps ‘SEC buyouts’ will hold a similar status when it comes to mythical off the field status. We’re sure the Vols would love to resolve this situation quickly but getting around to things they should have taken care of long ago does not appear to be a strong suit for the school judging by what’s still up outside Neyland Stadium.
It’s NFL Scouting Combine weekend in Indianapolis and, freed from the shackles of controlling coaches and sports information directors, recent college football players are a lot more honest about their seasons than they would otherwise be if they were back on campus.
Case in point? Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley was asked about the gap between his statistics in the passing game and those of his teammates like Robert Foster and why there was such a notable chasm.
“Sometimes (it got awkward), yeah because some of the guys made comments, throw up the charts,” Ridley said Friday, per AL.com. “Everybody would have like five catches and I had like 50. It’s just kinda weird. I wish we all had the same amount but we won the championship. And everybody was happy.”
Championship rings do have a way of smoothing things over but the numbers are still hard to fathom. AL.com notes Ridley had 30.1 percent of Crimson Tide receptions in 2017 and the drop off between his team-leading 63 catches to No. 2 Bo Scarbrough’s 17 was… stark. In fact, running backs finished second and third last year for Alabama in terms of catches before a wideout even enters the picture and no member of the receiver group averaged more than a catch per game in 2017.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts only threw it 254 times last year (Tua Tagovailoa added another 77, nearly a third of which came in the second half of the title game) so it’s not like there were a ton of receptions to go around but it’s probably not all that surprising to hear from Ridley that the rest of the Alabama receivers wanted the ball a bit more and that led to at least a little friction in Tuscaloosa. Either way, it certainly seems like the disparity will be something that Nick Saban and new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will be addressing when they start spring practice later this month.
It didn’t take long for Tim Drevno to land on his coaching feet — and in a familiar spot for good measure.
Eight days ago, not long after Jim McElwain was hired as Michigan’s new wide receivers coach, Drevno stepped down as U-M’s offensive coordinator. Saturday night, Rivals.com has reported that Drevno is now expected to be named as the next running backs coach at USC.
Drevno would replace Deland McCullough, who left his post as running backs coach in mid-January for a job with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
The move, if/when it comes to fruition, would serve as a homecoming for Drevno as he spent the 2014 season as offensive line coach and running-game coordinator for the Trojans. He was also on Jim Harbaugh‘s Stanford coaching staff, first as tight ends coach (2007-08) and then as line coach (2009-10).
Drevno spent the past three seasons as the Wolverines’ coordinator, serving as the offensive line coach as well.