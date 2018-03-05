Family of Tyler Hilinski writes letter to Washington State community

The family of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski is continuing to go through the grieving process following his death earlier this year. In a letter written to the entire Washington State community, the family expressed its gratitude to the reception and reactions that have continued to come their way after Hilinski was found dead in an apparent suicide.

In a lengthy letter shared with Cougars fans via the SB Nation site CougCenter, the Hilinski family thanked Washington State fans for “outpouring of love and support, words of kindness and encouragement” and “the amazing amount of love” shown for Hilinski.

As shared via CougCenter;

From the spring games to the fall scrimmages and camps and the games every weekend … in class and around town … he was touched by all of you. And so are we. Please accept this note as a very small thank you on behalf of the entire Hilinski family for every text, email, card, flower, prayer, poem and dollar raised in support of keeping Tyler’s memory alive. It is important to us that we tell you how much this means to us and will continue to help support us in the darkest days ahead. Let them never stop.

The letter goes on to say the family is still trying to come to grips with what exactly happened in leading up to Hilinski’s death, and the family says they will provide whatever information they can as they receive it so the entire community can get a better understanding of what happened. Hilinksi was found dead as the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head, however, the sequence of events and personal details that may have led to such a tragic end for Hilinski continues to be explored.

