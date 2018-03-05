Houston’s Ed Oliver announces he’ll leave early for 2019 NFL draft

The 2018 NFL draft won’t even play out for another seven weeks or so, but we already have the first official early entry into next year’s draft.
It’s long been expected that Ed Oliver, one of the top defensive players in the country each of his first two seasons at Houston, would be three-and-done with the Cougars. Monday night, Oliver and the football program made that official, with both confirming that the standout rising junior defensive tackle will leave UH at the end of the upcoming season to make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.
The official announcement is smart on the part of both as it allows each to avoid what would certainly be a barrage of “will you/he or won’t you/he?” questions throughout the season, even as most involved have fully expected this outcome since as early as Oliver’s true freshman season in 2016 — or even before.
“This was a dream of mine coming in,” Oliver said in quotes distributed by the school. “I knew I was going on a business trip, and whether my business trip was three years or four years it just depended on how early I got on the field and how effective I was.”
After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.
In two seasons, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver has totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He should be a contender for the 2018 Heisman Trophy; whether he will or not remains to be seen.
It may not be the thing, but it’s still kind of a thing.
Late last month, a report surfaced that a bill that would allow for the creation and printing of Florida license plates in UCF colors and a UCF logo with the words “National Champions” inscribed across the bottom had been changed in committee, an indication that the subject may have been put to bed. Tuesday, however, the bill made it out of the state’s House of Representatives — appropriately enough, in light of the Knights’ perfect season, by a unanimous vote — and seemingly made it out with “National Champions” attached to it.
Not long after, though, it was further explained that the legislation, which is part of a larger overall transportation bill, would actually have as part of it a license plate that declares UCF as “Undefeated Champions.”
That certainly rings much truer than the previous claim as the Knights won all 13 of the games they played this past season and won the American Athletic Conference title. Before this is enacted, though, it must pass through the state Senate before Gov. Rick Scott could sign off on it.
The passage by the state’s House is just another headline for a football program that’s been making plenty of them on and off the field for months.
UCF kicked up quite the ruckus by very proudly and extremely loudly proclaiming themselves national champions after capping off a perfect 13-0 season by defeating Auburn, which beat both of the College Football Playoff game participants. The football program went so far as to pay its assistants, now at Nebraska after following head coach Scott Frost out the door, the title bonuses they were entitled to contractually, with Disney World throwing the team a championship parade, the NFL Pro Bowl feting their accomplishments and even the state’s legislature egging the movement on.
The butterfly effect of Josh McDaniels backing out of the Indianapolis Colts head job to stay with the Patriots has just hit North Carolina.
As we know, the Colts hired Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich after McDaniels left them at the altar. The Eagles then promoted wide receivers coach Mike Groh to offensive coordinator, and on Monday reportedly hired UNC’s Gunter Brewer to fill the role Groh vacated. Inside Carolina first reported the move, which has since been confirmed by a number of Philadelphia outlets.
Brewer has spent more than 30 years in coaching, all of them at the college level (with a 1-season detour as an offensive coordinator in France). His claim to fame at the college level was coaching three Biletnikoff finalists in Marshall’s Randy Moss and Oklahoma State’s Dez Bryant and Justin Blackmon. Moss won the honor in 1997, while Blackmon went back-to-back in 2010-11.
Brewer pre-dated the Larry Fedora era in Chapel Hill, serving as wide receivers coach in 2000-04 and then returning in 2012.
Former Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno was announced Monday as USC’s running backs coach. But that’s not all. Drevno will also be the Trojans’ run game and pass protection coordinator, which is the first time this reporter can recall such a title in nearly 85 years observing college football.
A California native, Drevno has spent most of his career in the Golden State. A Jim Harbaugh disciple, Drevno coached with Coach Khakis at San Diego, Stanford and with the San Francisco 49ers before breaking in 2014 to work as USC’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He reunited with Harbaugh at Michigan in 2015, where he worked for the past three seasons as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
The Wolverines’ dismal performance led Drevno to be strongly encouraged to find new work, which led to Monday’s return to Heritage Hall. He replaces Deland McCullough, who left earlier this winter to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach.
“We are very excited to welcome back Tim to the Trojan Family,” head coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “Through his experiences with elite college program and in the NFL, he has gained a reputation as a great teacher and he has grown his expertise in both the run game and pass protection. Adding Tim to our coaching staff will help continue the success we have had offensively and will help us reach our goal of winning a national championship.”
USC lost leading rusher Ronald Jones II to the NFL draft, but returns its next three leading rushers. Sophomore Stephen Carr rushed 65 times for 363 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and Vavae Malepeai and AcaCedric Ware both rushed exactly 49 times and averaged just north of five yards per carry in 2017.
Drevno will also be responsible for protecting a new quarterback in 2018 as Sam Darnold followed Jones into the draft. USC finished 71st nationally last season after averaging 2.14 sacks per game.
Two prominent former Buckeyes will serve as team captains for Ohio State’s spring game, the program announced Monday. Ryan Shazier will captain one team, while Malcolm Jenkins will captain another. The specific assignments between the scarlet or gray teams were not disclosed, as if that matters.
Shazier (pictured) played at Ohio State from 2011-13, a stretch that saw Ohio State rip off 24 consecutive wins in Urban Meyer‘s first 24 games, earning a First Team All-Big Ten and a First Team All-America honor as a junior in ’13. He was selected 15th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 and made Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 and ’17. He suffered a traumatic spinal injury in December of last season, from which he is attempting to come back and play again.
Jenkins played for Ohio State from 2005-08, helping the Buckeyes reach BCS games four times in his four years. Ohio State won the Big Ten title in 2006 and ’07, and Jenkins was a three-time All-Big Ten performer in scarlet and gray. The 2008 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, Jenkins was taken 14th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFL draft. A two-time Pro Bowler, Jenkins enjoyed a Super Bowl victory in his rookie season with the Saints and in last month’s Big Game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ohio State’s spring game is set for April 14 at the Horseshoe.