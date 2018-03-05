Miami reportedly sued Arkansas State before being sued by Arkansas State

It seems the legal battle between Miami and Arkansas State over a game that was never played has another layer of the onion to peel away. Before Arkansas State filed a lawsuit against the University of Miami over the cancellation of a regular season game last year, it was reportedly the University of Miami that fired off the first lawsuit in the back-and-forth.
According to A-State Nation, Miami filed a lawsuit against Arkansas State on February 13, two days prior to Arkansas State following through on its threat of pursuing legal action against the Hurricanes over the scheduling conflict. The lawsuit filed by Miami seeks to get out of the scheduling contract previously agreed to due to Arkansas State claims Miami presented Arkansas State with alternative dates in the future but Arkansas State refused to agree to either alternate date. Arkansas State, Miami claims, demanded the game at Arkansas State be played on earlier dates that were not available for Miami.
Miami also claims there was no requirement in the contract to reschedule any makeup date within a certain time frame. Miami presented options to play the game at Arkansas State in 2024 or 2025, but Arkansas State demanded the game be rescheduled in 2020 or 2021.
“ASU’s demands are unjustified and unlawful,” Miami claims in the lawsuit. “ASU has not indicated that it is unavailable or unable to play [the makeup game] on the Available Game 2 Dates.”
It would be nice if the two schools could settle on scheduling a makeup game in the future without having to resort to such legal methods, but it is also understandable why each would choose to go down these paths. Arkansas States wanted to do whatever it takes to get Miami to make their trip to Jonesboro for a football game, because it would be a huge game on the Arkansas State home schedule. From Miami’s point of view, distancing themselves from such a game in the future makes sense, because playing a road game at Arkansas State in the first place offered little incentive to Miami in the first place.
Two prominent former Buckeyes will serve as team captains for Ohio State’s spring game, the program announced Monday. Ryan Shazier will captain one team, while Malcolm Jenkins will captain another. The specific assignments between the scarlet or gray teams were not disclosed, as if that matters.
Shazier (pictured) played at Ohio State from 2011-13, a stretch that saw Ohio State rip off 24 consecutive wins in Urban Meyer‘s first 24 games, earning a First Team All-Big Ten and a First Team All-America honor as a junior in ’13. He was selected 15th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 and made Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 and ’17. He suffered a traumatic spinal injury in December of last season, from which he is attempting to come back and play again.
Jenkins played for Ohio State from 2005-08, helping the Buckeyes reach BCS games four times in his four years. Ohio State won the Big Ten title in 2006 and ’07, and Jenkins was a three-time All-Big Ten performer in scarlet and gray. The 2008 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, Jenkins was taken 14th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFL draft. A two-time Pro Bowler, Jenkins enjoyed a Super Bowl victory in his rookie season with the Saints and in last month’s Big Game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ohio State’s spring game is set for April 14 at the Horseshoe.
The NHL’s latest outdoor extravaganza was conducted on Sunday in Navy’s football stadium, and it appears other service academies could be in line for future consideration to host an outdoor NHL game.
“It’s unique and as we continue to move forward with the outdoor games, you look for new concepts and new themes and new things that’ll interest the fans,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday. “Certainly the hope is, with a successful game (at Navy), we’ll continue the venture with the Army and the Air Force and we’ll see where we go from there.”
The feedback from the experience at Navy has seemingly been positive, aside from a power outage during the game. And because of the latest positive experience for the NHL, a future date for an outdoor game on the campus of a service academy seems like an easy decision to make, be it at Army or Air Force. Both would provide some unique atmospheres for an outdoor game and would be a good way to bring the game to those training to be a part of the United States’ military.
For now, the next outdoor NHL game scheduled to appear inside a college football stadium will be held next season in South Bend, Indiana when Notre Dame Stadium sets the stage for a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. Notre Dame Stadium will be the second college football stadium to host an NHL Winter Classic, joining Michigan Stadium (2014; Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs). Notre Dame Stadium will be the fourth college football stadium to host an outdoor game, with Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium hosting a Stadium Series game in 2016 and Navy’s Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium doing the honors this past weekend.
Heinz Field, home to the Pitt Panthers and the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, hosted an NHL Stadium Series game in 2017. Lincoln Financial Field, home to the Temple Owls and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, will host a Stadium Series game next February. Both games have involved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Flyers. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium has long been discussed as a potential outdoor venue for the Penguins and Flyers, although that idea may be on ice until after Penn State renovates Beaver Stadium to be able to accommodate such an event that time of year.
With Butch Jones rumored to be very close to joining Nick Saban as an analyst at Alabama, Tennessee is finally getting around to tearing down a giant image of the former Vols head coach from Neyland Stadium’s scoreboard.
On Monday morning, workers showed up on the scene in Knoxville to begin removing an image of Jones that has been hovering over the campus on the back of the scoreboard in Neyland Stadium, much to the chagrin of Tennessee faithful. Jones was fired as head coach back in November, yet the image of Jones remained on the scoreboard for months, even well after Tennessee hired its new head coach, Jeremy Pruitt.
The scoreboard actually has three separate images plastered to it. What replaces him remains to be seen, although an image of Pruitt would seem likely. The other images on the scoreboard are of former Tennessee head coach Gen. Robert Neyland, whom the stadium is named after, and Reggie White. White’s image will also be removed, and an updated image of Neyland will be added. A possible replacement for either Jones or White could be Peyton Manning, although that is pure speculation.
The family of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski is continuing to go through the grieving process following his death earlier this year. In a letter written to the entire Washington State community, the family expressed its gratitude to the reception and reactions that have continued to come their way after Hilinski was found dead in an apparent suicide.
In a lengthy letter shared with Cougars fans via the SB Nation site CougCenter, the Hilinski family thanked Washington State fans for “outpouring of love and support, words of kindness and encouragement” and “the amazing amount of love” shown for Hilinski.
As shared via CougCenter;
From the spring games to the fall scrimmages and camps and the games every weekend … in class and around town … he was touched by all of you. And so are we. Please accept this note as a very small thank you on behalf of the entire Hilinski family for every text, email, card, flower, prayer, poem and dollar raised in support of keeping Tyler’s memory alive. It is important to us that we tell you how much this means to us and will continue to help support us in the darkest days ahead. Let them never stop.
The letter goes on to say the family is still trying to come to grips with what exactly happened in leading up to Hilinski’s death, and the family says they will provide whatever information they can as they receive it so the entire community can get a better understanding of what happened. Hilinksi was found dead as the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head, however, the sequence of events and personal details that may have led to such a tragic end for Hilinski continues to be explored.