USC hires former Michigan OC Tim Drevno as running backs coach

Former Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno was announced Monday as USC’s running backs coach. But that’s not all. Drevno will also be the Trojans’ run game and pass protection coordinator, which is the first time this reporter can recall such a title in nearly 85 years observing college football.

A California native, Drevno has spent most of his career in the Golden State. A Jim Harbaugh disciple, Drevno coached with Coach Khakis at San Diego, Stanford and with the San Francisco 49ers before breaking in 2014 to work as USC’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He reunited with Harbaugh at Michigan in 2015, where he worked for the past three seasons as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

The Wolverines’ dismal performance led Drevno to be strongly encouraged to find new work, which led to Monday’s return to Heritage Hall. He replaces Deland McCullough, who left earlier this winter to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach.

“We are very excited to welcome back Tim to the Trojan Family,” head coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “Through his experiences with elite college program and in the NFL, he has gained a reputation as a great teacher and he has grown his expertise in both the run game and pass protection. Adding Tim to our coaching staff will help continue the success we have had offensively and will help us reach our goal of winning a national championship.”

USC lost leading rusher Ronald Jones II to the NFL draft, but returns its next three leading rushers. Sophomore Stephen Carr rushed 65 times for 363 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and Vavae Malepeai and AcaCedric Ware both rushed exactly 49 times and averaged just north of five yards per carry in 2017.

Drevno will also be responsible for protecting a new quarterback in 2018 as Sam Darnold followed Jones into the draft. USC finished 71st nationally last season after averaging 2.14 sacks per game.