USC hires former Michigan OC Tim Drevno as running backs coach

Former Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno was announced Monday as USC’s running backs coach. But that’s not all. Drevno will also be the Trojans’ run game and pass protection coordinator, which is the first time this reporter can recall such a title in nearly 85 years observing college football.
A California native, Drevno has spent most of his career in the Golden State. A Jim Harbaugh disciple, Drevno coached with Coach Khakis at San Diego, Stanford and with the San Francisco 49ers before breaking in 2014 to work as USC’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He reunited with Harbaugh at Michigan in 2015, where he worked for the past three seasons as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
The Wolverines’ dismal performance led Drevno to be strongly encouraged to find new work, which led to Monday’s return to Heritage Hall. He replaces Deland McCullough, who left earlier this winter to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach.
“We are very excited to welcome back Tim to the Trojan Family,” head coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “Through his experiences with elite college program and in the NFL, he has gained a reputation as a great teacher and he has grown his expertise in both the run game and pass protection. Adding Tim to our coaching staff will help continue the success we have had offensively and will help us reach our goal of winning a national championship.”
USC lost leading rusher Ronald Jones II to the NFL draft, but returns its next three leading rushers. Sophomore Stephen Carr rushed 65 times for 363 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and Vavae Malepeai and AcaCedric Ware both rushed exactly 49 times and averaged just north of five yards per carry in 2017.
Drevno will also be responsible for protecting a new quarterback in 2018 as Sam Darnold followed Jones into the draft. USC finished 71st nationally last season after averaging 2.14 sacks per game.
The butterfly effect of Josh McDaniels backing out of the Indianapolis Colts head job to stay with the Patriots has just hit North Carolina.
As we know, the Colts hired Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich after McDaniels left them at the altar. The Eagles then promoted wide receivers coach Mike Groh to offensive coordinator, and on Monday reportedly hired UNC’s Gunter Brewer to fill the role Groh vacated. Inside Carolina first reported the move, which has since been confirmed by a number of Philadelphia outlets.
Brewer has spent more than 30 years in coaching, all of them at the college level (with a 1-season detour as an offensive coordinator in France). His claim to fame at the college level was coaching three Biletnikoff finalists in Marshall’s Randy Moss and Oklahoma State’s Dez Bryant and Justin Blackmon. Moss won the honor in 1997, while Blackmon went back-to-back in 2010-11.
Brewer pre-dated the Larry Fedora era in Chapel Hill, serving as wide receivers coach in 2000-04 and then returning in 2012.
Two prominent former Buckeyes will serve as team captains for Ohio State’s spring game, the program announced Monday. Ryan Shazier will captain one team, while Malcolm Jenkins will captain another. The specific assignments between the scarlet or gray teams were not disclosed, as if that matters.
Shazier (pictured) played at Ohio State from 2011-13, a stretch that saw Ohio State rip off 24 consecutive wins in Urban Meyer‘s first 24 games, earning a First Team All-Big Ten and a First Team All-America honor as a junior in ’13. He was selected 15th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 and made Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 and ’17. He suffered a traumatic spinal injury in December of last season, from which he is attempting to come back and play again.
Jenkins played for Ohio State from 2005-08, helping the Buckeyes reach BCS games four times in his four years. Ohio State won the Big Ten title in 2006 and ’07, and Jenkins was a three-time All-Big Ten performer in scarlet and gray. The 2008 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, Jenkins was taken 14th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFL draft. A two-time Pro Bowler, Jenkins enjoyed a Super Bowl victory in his rookie season with the Saints and in last month’s Big Game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ohio State’s spring game is set for April 14 at the Horseshoe.
It seems the legal battle between Miami and Arkansas State over a game that was never played has another layer of the onion to peel away. Before Arkansas State filed a lawsuit against the University of Miami over the cancellation of a regular season game last year, it was reportedly the University of Miami that fired off the first lawsuit in the back-and-forth.
According to A-State Nation, Miami filed a lawsuit against Arkansas State on February 13, two days prior to Arkansas State following through on its threat of pursuing legal action against the Hurricanes over the scheduling conflict. The lawsuit filed by Miami seeks to get out of the scheduling contract previously agreed to due to Arkansas State claims Miami presented Arkansas State with alternative dates in the future but Arkansas State refused to agree to either alternate date. Arkansas State, Miami claims, demanded the game at Arkansas State be played on earlier dates that were not available for Miami.
Miami also claims there was no requirement in the contract to reschedule any makeup date within a certain time frame. Miami presented options to play the game at Arkansas State in 2024 or 2025, but Arkansas State demanded the game be rescheduled in 2020 or 2021.
“ASU’s demands are unjustified and unlawful,” Miami claims in the lawsuit. “ASU has not indicated that it is unavailable or unable to play [the makeup game] on the Available Game 2 Dates.”
It would be nice if the two schools could settle on scheduling a makeup game in the future without having to resort to such legal methods, but it is also understandable why each would choose to go down these paths. Arkansas States wanted to do whatever it takes to get Miami to make their trip to Jonesboro for a football game, because it would be a huge game on the Arkansas State home schedule. From Miami’s point of view, distancing themselves from such a game in the future makes sense, because playing a road game at Arkansas State in the first place offered little incentive to Miami in the first place.
The NHL’s latest outdoor extravaganza was conducted on Sunday in Navy’s football stadium, and it appears other service academies could be in line for future consideration to host an outdoor NHL game.
“It’s unique and as we continue to move forward with the outdoor games, you look for new concepts and new themes and new things that’ll interest the fans,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday. “Certainly the hope is, with a successful game (at Navy), we’ll continue the venture with the Army and the Air Force and we’ll see where we go from there.”
The feedback from the experience at Navy has seemingly been positive, aside from a power outage during the game. And because of the latest positive experience for the NHL, a future date for an outdoor game on the campus of a service academy seems like an easy decision to make, be it at Army or Air Force. Both would provide some unique atmospheres for an outdoor game and would be a good way to bring the game to those training to be a part of the United States’ military.
For now, the next outdoor NHL game scheduled to appear inside a college football stadium will be held next season in South Bend, Indiana when Notre Dame Stadium sets the stage for a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. Notre Dame Stadium will be the second college football stadium to host an NHL Winter Classic, joining Michigan Stadium (2014; Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs). Notre Dame Stadium will be the fourth college football stadium to host an outdoor game, with Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium hosting a Stadium Series game in 2016 and Navy’s Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium doing the honors this past weekend.
Heinz Field, home to the Pitt Panthers and the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, hosted an NHL Stadium Series game in 2017. Lincoln Financial Field, home to the Temple Owls and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, will host a Stadium Series game next February. Both games have involved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Flyers. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium has long been discussed as a potential outdoor venue for the Penguins and Flyers, although that idea may be on ice until after Penn State renovates Beaver Stadium to be able to accommodate such an event that time of year.