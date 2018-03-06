Dalvin Warmack reverses course, won’t transfer from K-State

In the end, there’s nothing to see here. Move on.
Nearly a month ago, Dalvin Warmack announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from Kansas State and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Monday, the running back took to the same social media website to announce that he “will be returning to K-State for my final season.”
Warmack said he came to his decision “[a]fter having the chance to build a relationship with Coach Hickson and seeing the changes that have been made.” Eric Hickson is a former Wildcats football player who was hired in January as running backs coach.
This past season, Warmack ran for a career-high 252 yards and three touchdowns. Those totals were good for third amongst K-State running backs.
Thus far in his career, Warmack’s ran for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. He also added six receptions for another 76 yards.
East Carolina is not a member of the ACC, but at this point the Greenville, N.C., based school might as well be an affiliate member. ECU has inked a home-and-home series with Wake Forest for 2027-28, which extends the Pirates’ streak of consecutive seasons with at least one current ACC foe on the schedule to all but two of a 59-year stretch (1970-28), according to a CFT analysis of past ECU schedules.
The 2027 game will take place Sept. 11 in Greenville, and the ’28 game on Sept. 23 in Winston-Salem.
The bulk of those meetings have come against NC State (29 all-time meetings) Virginia Tech (22) and North Carolina (16), but Wake Forest has been a frequent collaborator of late. The Pirates and Deacons have met eight times previously and five straight years from 2001-05, all of which were Wake victories.
Future ECU vs. ACC games
2018: vs. North Carolina (Sept. 8), at Virginia Tech (Sept. 15)
2019: at NC State (Aug. 31), vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 21)
2020: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 26)
2021: No scheduled ACC opponent
2022: vs. NC State (Sept. 3), at Virginia Tech (Sept. 17)
2023: vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 23)
2024: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 7)
2025: vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 20)
2026: No scheduled ACC opponent
2027: vs. Wake Forest (Sept. 11)
2028: at Wake Forest (Sept. 23)
The 2021 and ’26 slates still have one non-conference slot to fill, but considering the ’26 schedule already has a road trip to Boise State and a home date with West Virginia lined up, it’s unlikely East Carolina would line up another ACC opponent to fill the remaining opening — unless they don’t want to let the streak die.
Joseph Lewis‘ most serious legal issue is over, but he still has some legal hurdles to get past.
Late last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue a felony charge against the USC wide receiver after he wasarrested on one count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. At the time, though, it was reported that the case had been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which would decide whether misdemeanor charges would arise from the arrest.
Tuesday, ESPN.com reported, the city attorney’s office has decided to file five misdemeanor counts against Lewis. The charges stem from two separate incidents in February, and include three counts of domestic battery with an injury, false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury.
Details of what led to the initial felony charge have not been released.
As it stands at the moment, Lewis’ indefinite suspension meted out by the football program remains in effect. The receiver is not listed on the roster released by the Trojans ahead of spring practice.
A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.
As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He’s expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season.
Death, taxes and the top football Cardinal representing The Farm on one of the biggest days of the NFL’s offseason calendar.
Stanford announced via a press release Monday that, yet again, its head football coach, David Shaw, will join the NFL Network’s coverage of the 2018 NFL draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., April 26. This will mark Shaw’s seventh straight appearance on the network for draft coverage; suffice to say, he’s far and away the only coach that can make such a claim.
In its release, the school also noted that Shaw will be on the main desk as the only college football coach covering the first round of the NFL Draft live in primetime.
Prior to his time at Stanford, Shaw was an NFL assistant for nine seasons, including stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (1997), Oakland Raiders (1998-2001) and Baltimore Ravens (2002-05).
Shaw has been the head coach at Stanford since 2011, posting a 73-22 record and winning three Pac-12 titles in that span. “Stanford’s 26 drafted players and six first-round selections since the 2012 NFL Draft are the most of any Pac-12 Conference program,” the release stated.
As we’ve stated in the past, kickers are people too, which makes them potential transfers as well.
The latest to confirm this relatively rare phenomenon is Ryan Tice, with 247Sports.com as well as the Knoxville News-Sentinel and mlive.com all confirming that the placekicker has decided to transfer from Michigan to Tennessee. Tice (pictured, No. 41) will come to Rocky Top as a graduate transfer, and will walk-on to the football program, at least initially.
Tice will also have two years of eligibility remaining, which he hopes he can use on the field with the Volunteers as the Wolverines are seemingly set in that department with Quinn Nordin.
“They told me the best player will play,” Tice said of UT according to 247Sports. “That’s all I needed to hear.”
Tice, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, made all 10 of his point-after attempts in 2016 but missed his lone field goal attempt. He didn’t attempt any of either this past season.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Nordin connected on 19-of-24 field goals and 35-of-38 extra points. A rising sophomore, Brent Cimaglia is the Volunteer’s most experienced returning kicker after hitting on eight of his 13 field goal attempts last season. He was also successful on a trio of PATs.