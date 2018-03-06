Dalvin Warmack reverses course, won’t transfer from K-State

In the end, there’s nothing to see here. Move on.

Nearly a month ago, Dalvin Warmack announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from Kansas State and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Monday, the running back took to the same social media website to announce that he “will be returning to K-State for my final season.”

Warmack said he came to his decision “[a]fter having the chance to build a relationship with Coach Hickson and seeing the changes that have been made.” Eric Hickson is a former Wildcats football player who was hired in January as running backs coach.

This past season, Warmack ran for a career-high 252 yards and three touchdowns. Those totals were good for third amongst K-State running backs.

Thus far in his career, Warmack’s ran for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. He also added six receptions for another 76 yards.