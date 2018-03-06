Michigan kicker Ryan Tice transferring to Tennessee

As we’ve stated in the past, kickers are people too, which makes them potential transfers as well.

The latest to confirm this relatively rare phenomenon is Ryan Tice, with 247Sports.com as well as the Knoxville News-Sentinel and mlive.com all confirming that the placekicker has decided to transfer from Michigan to Tennessee. Tice (pictured, No. 41) will come to Rocky Top as a graduate transfer, and will walk-on to the football program, at least initially.

Tice will also have two years of eligibility remaining, which he hopes he can use on the field with the Volunteers as the Wolverines are seemingly set in that department with Quinn Nordin.

“They told me the best player will play,” Tice said of UT according to 247Sports. “That’s all I needed to hear.”

Tice, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, made all 10 of his point-after attempts in 2016 but missed his lone field goal attempt. He didn’t attempt any of either this past season.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Nordin connected on 19-of-24 field goals and 35-of-38 extra points. A rising sophomore, Brent Cimaglia is the Volunteer’s most experienced returning kicker after hitting on eight of his 13 field goal attempts last season. He was also successful on a trio of PATs.