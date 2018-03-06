Michigan’s official Jim McElwain bio is suspect, to say the least

Every college football program, to some degree, fudges on the coaching profiles that appear on their official websites in an attempt to present their staff in the absolute best of lights. Michigan, however, has taken one of theirs a bit too far.

Jim McElwain was hired by U-M last month as the Wolverines’ new wide receivers coach just a handful of months after he was fired as the head coach at Florida. With Tim Drevno stepping down three days later, it is widely thought that McElwain will assume offensive coordinator duties as well.

In that vein, McElwain’s official U-M bio reads (for now) as follows: “McElwain’s units were explosive on offense during his time at Florida, especially through the passing game.” And here it is, saved for posterity.

While we wait for Gator fans to stop laughing violently and/or hyperventilating uncontrollably from the online claim, let’s review UF’s offense under McElwain for any hint of explosiveness, especially in the passing game.

In three seasons under McElwain, the Gators were 99th in scoring offense at 23.2 points per game in 2015, 107th in 2016 at 23.9 ppg and 109th in 2017 at 22.1 ppg. In yards passing per game from 2015-17, they were 87th (207.1), 79th (215.8) and 102nd (179.5).

This past season, their 4.9 yards per play was 104th nationally and second-to-last behind Tennessee (4.4) in the SEC. The previous two years, they were 100th in the country (5.0, 2016) and 102nd (4.9, 2015) in the same category; in the SEC, they were 12th each of those seasons.

By any metric, the Florida offense under McElwain was the antithesis of explosive. Perhaps U-M meant his time as the offensive coordinator at Alabama? In that case, they’d at least have some semblance of a sane argument.

2008 — 30.1 ppg, 35th nationally

2009 — 32.1 ppg, 22nd

2010 — 35.5 ppg, 18th

2011 — 34.8 ppg, 20th

As for the Florida claims? It’s safe to say Michigan jumped the shark on that one.