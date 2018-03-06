‘Personal reasons’ lead Houston’s leading rusher to leave team

Well, this is certainly an interesting, and wholly unexpected, development.
According to multiple media outlets, running back Duke Catalon has decided to leave the Houston football program for what were described only as personal reasons. The football program hasn’t yet, at least publicly, addressed the running back’s status with the team moving forward.
It’s also unclear at this point whether this would be a temporary or permanent departure.
Catalon was originally a four-star signee as part of Texas’ 2014 recruiting class who transferred to UH in August of 2015.
After sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Catalon led the Cougars in rushing each of the past two seasons. Catalon, who would be entering 2018 as a fifth-year senior, ran for 637 yards this past season and 528 the year before. In 2016, he was also fourth on the team with 44 receptions out of the backfield.
Spring practice has claimed yet another victim.
Speculation had been circulating that Chad Terrell suffered what may have been a significant leg injury during one of South Carolina’s spring practice sessions over the weekend. Monday, Will Muschamp confirmed that the wide receiver has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.
At least at the moment, though, Terrell has not been ruled out of playing at some point during the 2018 season.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for Chad, but this is one of the many reasons why we start spring practice so early,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “Since the injury occurred so early in the year, we look forward to getting Chad back on the field and helping us this fall.”
USC kicks off the upcoming season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina.
A three-star member of USC”s 2017 recruiting class, Terrell was rated as the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 57 receiver. As a true freshman, he caught three passes for 20 yards in the 10 games in which he played.
Here’s your (latest) sign that we’re plunging deeper into the heart of the 2018 college football offseason.
Temple announced Monday that it has added a pair of future home-and-home series, versus Akron and UMass. Akron will play host to Temple Sept. 11, 2021, with the Zips traveling to Philadelphia to open the 2023 season. UMass will host the first game of its home-and-home Oct. 10, 2020, with Temple closing it out with a home game Sept. 24, 2022.
The Owls and Zips were members of the MAC from 2007-2011 and met each of those five seasons. Temple won all five by a combined score of 178-46.
The Owls and Minutemen played even more recently, squaring off in a two-game series in 2015 and 2016. The two teams split those contests, the first of which was played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly and the second at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Th school noted in its release that locations of the future games remain undetermined.
The 2018 NFL draft won’t even play out for another seven weeks or so, but we already have the first official early entry into next year’s draft.
It’s long been expected that Ed Oliver, one of the top defensive players in the country each of his first two seasons at Houston, would be three-and-done with the Cougars. Monday night, Oliver and the football program made that official, with both confirming that the standout rising junior defensive tackle will leave UH at the end of the upcoming season to make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.
The official announcement is smart on the part of both as it allows each to avoid what would certainly be a barrage of “will you/he or won’t you/he?” questions throughout the season, even as most involved have fully expected this outcome since as early as Oliver’s true freshman season in 2016 — or even before.
“This was a dream of mine coming in,” Oliver said in quotes distributed by the school. “I knew I was going on a business trip, and whether my business trip was three years or four years it just depended on how early I got on the field and how effective I was.”
After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.
In two seasons, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver has totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He should be a contender for the 2018 Heisman Trophy; whether he will or not remains to be seen.
It may not be the thing, but it’s still kind of a thing.
Late last month, a report surfaced that a bill that would allow for the creation and printing of Florida license plates in UCF colors and a UCF logo with the words “National Champions” inscribed across the bottom had been changed in committee, an indication that the subject may have been put to bed. Tuesday, however, the bill made it out of the state’s House of Representatives — appropriately enough, in light of the Knights’ perfect season, by a unanimous vote — and seemingly made it out with “National Champions” attached to it.
Not long after, though, it was further explained that the legislation, which is part of a larger overall transportation bill, would actually have as part of it a license plate that declares UCF as “Undefeated Champions.”
That certainly rings much truer than the previous claim as the Knights won all 13 of the games they played this past season and won the American Athletic Conference title. Before this is enacted, though, it must pass through the state Senate before Gov. Rick Scott could sign off on it.
The passage by the state’s House is just another headline for a football program that’s been making plenty of them on and off the field for months.
UCF kicked up quite the ruckus by very proudly and extremely loudly proclaiming themselves national champions after capping off a perfect 13-0 season by defeating Auburn, which beat both of the College Football Playoff game participants. The football program went so far as to pay its assistants, now at Nebraska after following head coach Scott Frost out the door, the title bonuses they were entitled to contractually, with Disney World throwing the team a championship parade, the NFL Pro Bowl feting their accomplishments and even the state’s legislature egging the movement on.