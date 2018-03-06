‘Personal reasons’ lead Houston’s leading rusher to leave team

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Well, this is certainly an interesting, and wholly unexpected, development.

According to multiple media outlets, running back Duke Catalon has decided to leave the Houston football program for what were described only as personal reasons. The football program hasn’t yet, at least publicly, addressed the running back’s status with the team moving forward.

It’s also unclear at this point whether this would be a temporary or permanent departure.

Catalon was originally a four-star signee as part of Texas’ 2014 recruiting class who transferred to UH in August of 2015.

After sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Catalon led the Cougars in rushing each of the past two seasons. Catalon, who would be entering 2018 as a fifth-year senior, ran for 637 yards this past season and 528 the year before. In 2016, he was also fourth on the team with 44 receptions out of the backfield.