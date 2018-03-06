South Carolina loses WR Chad Terrell to torn ACL

Spring practice has claimed yet another victim.

Speculation had been circulating that Chad Terrell suffered what may have been a significant leg injury during one of South Carolina’s spring practice sessions over the weekend. Monday, Will Muschamp confirmed that the wide receiver has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

At least at the moment, though, Terrell has not been ruled out of playing at some point during the 2018 season.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for Chad, but this is one of the many reasons why we start spring practice so early,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “Since the injury occurred so early in the year, we look forward to getting Chad back on the field and helping us this fall.”

USC kicks off the upcoming season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina.

A three-star member of USC”s 2017 recruiting class, Terrell was rated as the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 57 receiver. As a true freshman, he caught three passes for 20 yards in the 10 games in which he played.