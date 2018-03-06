Stanford head coach David Shaw to serve as NFL draft analyst for seventh year in a row

Death, taxes and the top football Cardinal representing The Farm on one of the biggest days of the NFL’s offseason calendar.

Stanford announced via a press release Monday that, yet again, its head football coach, David Shaw, will join the NFL Network’s coverage of the 2018 NFL draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., April 26. This will mark Shaw’s seventh straight appearance on the network for draft coverage; suffice to say, he’s far and away the only coach that can make such a claim.

In its release, the school also noted that Shaw will be on the main desk as the only college football coach covering the first round of the NFL Draft live in primetime.

Prior to his time at Stanford, Shaw was an NFL assistant for nine seasons, including stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (1997), Oakland Raiders (1998-2001) and Baltimore Ravens (2002-05).

Shaw has been the head coach at Stanford since 2011, posting a 73-22 record and winning three Pac-12 titles in that span. “Stanford’s 26 drafted players and six first-round selections since the 2012 NFL Draft are the most of any Pac-12 Conference program,” the release stated.