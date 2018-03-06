Stanford head coach David Shaw to serve as NFL draft analyst for seventh year in a row

Death, taxes and the top football Cardinal representing The Farm on one of the biggest days of the NFL’s offseason calendar.
Stanford announced via a press release Monday that, yet again, its head football coach, David Shaw, will join the NFL Network’s coverage of the 2018 NFL draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., April 26. This will mark Shaw’s seventh straight appearance on the network for draft coverage; suffice to say, he’s far and away the only coach that can make such a claim.
In its release, the school also noted that Shaw will be on the main desk as the only college football coach covering the first round of the NFL Draft live in primetime.
Prior to his time at Stanford, Shaw was an NFL assistant for nine seasons, including stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (1997), Oakland Raiders (1998-2001) and Baltimore Ravens (2002-05).
Shaw has been the head coach at Stanford since 2011, posting a 73-22 record and winning three Pac-12 titles in that span. “Stanford’s 26 drafted players and six first-round selections since the 2012 NFL Draft are the most of any Pac-12 Conference program,” the release stated.
Joseph Lewis‘ most serious legal issue is over, but he still has some legal hurdles to get past.
Late last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue a felony charge against the USC wide receiver after he wasarrested on one count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. At the time, though, it was reported that the case had been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which would decide whether misdemeanor charges would arise from the arrest.
Tuesday, ESPN.com reported, the city attorney’s office has decided to file five misdemeanor counts against Lewis. The charges stem from two separate incidents in February, and include three counts of domestic battery with an injury, false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury.
Details of what led to the initial felony charge have not been released.
As it stands at the moment, Lewis’ indefinite suspension meted out by the football program remains in effect. The receiver is not listed on the roster released by the Trojans ahead of spring practice.
A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.
As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He’s expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season.
As we’ve stated in the past, kickers are people too, which makes them potential transfers as well.
The latest to confirm this relatively rare phenomenon is Ryan Tice, with 247Sports.com as well as the Knoxville News-Sentinel and mlive.com all confirming that the placekicker has decided to transfer from Michigan to Tennessee. Tice (pictured, No. 41) will come to Rocky Top as a graduate transfer, and will walk-on to the football program, at least initially.
Tice will also have two years of eligibility remaining, which he hopes he can use on the field with the Volunteers as the Wolverines are seemingly set in that department with Quinn Nordin.
“They told me the best player will play,” Tice said of UT according to 247Sports. “That’s all I needed to hear.”
Tice, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, made all 10 of his point-after attempts in 2016 but missed his lone field goal attempt. He didn’t attempt any of either this past season.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Nordin connected on 19-of-24 field goals and 35-of-38 extra points. A rising sophomore, Brent Cimaglia is the Volunteer’s most experienced returning kicker after hitting on eight of his 13 field goal attempts last season. He was also successful on a trio of PATs.
Well, this is certainly an interesting, and wholly unexpected, development.
According to multiple media outlets, running back Duke Catalon has decided to leave the Houston football program for what were described only as personal reasons. The football program hasn’t yet, at least publicly, addressed the running back’s status with the team moving forward.
It’s also unclear at this point whether this would be a temporary or permanent departure.
Catalon was originally a four-star signee as part of Texas’ 2014 recruiting class who transferred to UH in August of 2015.
After sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Catalon led the Cougars in rushing each of the past two seasons. Catalon, who would be entering 2018 as a fifth-year senior, ran for 637 yards this past season and 528 the year before. In 2016, he was also fourth on the team with 44 receptions out of the backfield.
Spring practice has claimed yet another victim.
Speculation had been circulating that Chad Terrell suffered what may have been a significant leg injury during one of South Carolina’s spring practice sessions over the weekend. Monday, Will Muschamp confirmed that the wide receiver has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.
At least at the moment, though, Terrell has not been ruled out of playing at some point during the 2018 season.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for Chad, but this is one of the many reasons why we start spring practice so early,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “Since the injury occurred so early in the year, we look forward to getting Chad back on the field and helping us this fall.”
USC kicks off the upcoming season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina.
A three-star member of USC”s 2017 recruiting class, Terrell was rated as the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 57 receiver. As a true freshman, he caught three passes for 20 yards in the 10 games in which he played.