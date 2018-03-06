USC WR Joseph Lewis to face five misdemeanors

Joseph Lewis‘ most serious legal issue is over, but he still has some legal hurdles to get past.

Late last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue a felony charge against the USC wide receiver after he wasarrested on one count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. At the time, though, it was reported that the case had been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which would decide whether misdemeanor charges would arise from the arrest.

Tuesday, ESPN.com reported, the city attorney’s office has decided to file five misdemeanor counts against Lewis. The charges stem from two separate incidents in February, and include three counts of domestic battery with an injury, false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury.

Details of what led to the initial felony charge have not been released.

As it stands at the moment, Lewis’ indefinite suspension meted out by the football program remains in effect. The receiver is not listed on the roster released by the Trojans ahead of spring practice.

A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He’s expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season.