Wake Forest, East Carolina schedule home-and-home for 2027-28

East Carolina is not a member of the ACC, but at this point the Greenville, N.C., based school might as well be an affiliate member. ECU has inked a home-and-home series with Wake Forest for 2027-28, which extends the Pirates’ streak of consecutive seasons with at least one current ACC foe on the schedule to all but two of a 59-year stretch (1970-28), according to a CFT analysis of past ECU schedules.

The 2027 game will take place Sept. 11 in Greenville, and the ’28 game on Sept. 23 in Winston-Salem.

The bulk of those meetings have come against NC State (29 all-time meetings) Virginia Tech (22) and North Carolina (16), but Wake Forest has been a frequent collaborator of late. The Pirates and Deacons have met eight times previously and five straight years from 2001-05, all of which were Wake victories.

Future ECU vs. ACC games

2018: vs. North Carolina (Sept. 8), at Virginia Tech (Sept. 15)

2019: at NC State (Aug. 31), vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 21)

2020: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 26)

2021: No scheduled ACC opponent

2022: vs. NC State (Sept. 3), at Virginia Tech (Sept. 17)

2023: vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 23)

2024: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 7)

2025: vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 20)

2026: No scheduled ACC opponent

2027: vs. Wake Forest (Sept. 11)

2028: at Wake Forest (Sept. 23)

The 2021 and ’26 slates still have one non-conference slot to fill, but considering the ’26 schedule already has a road trip to Boise State and a home date with West Virginia lined up, it’s unlikely East Carolina would line up another ACC opponent to fill the remaining opening — unless they don’t want to let the streak die.