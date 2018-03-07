Arkansas completes 2019 non-conference schedule with game vs. Western Kentucky

The 2018 season is still six (long) months away, but Arkansas has done some finishing work on a future slate.
Arkansas announced Tuesday that it has reached a scheduling agreement for a one-off football game against Western Kentucky in 2019. The game is scheduled to be played in Fayetteville on Nov. 9 of that year, and completes the Razorbacks’ schedule for that season.
The announcement also included a future home-and-home men’s basketball series between the universities.
“We are always looking for compelling matchups in our football and men’s basketball schedules, and adding the Arkansas Razorbacks is a very exciting addition for both programs,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement. “The proximity of Arkansas to Bowling Green will also enable our fans to travel to Fayetteville and experience unique men’s basketball and football environments.”
The 2019 game will mark the first-ever between the two football program.
In addition to Western Kentucky, Arkansas’ 2019 non-conference schedule will consist of home games against FCS Portland State (Sept. 1), Colorado State (Sept. 14) and San Jose State (Sept. 21).