Miami (OH), Chuck Martin agree on contract extension

Taking over one of the worst programs at the FBS level, Chuck Martin has been rewarded for the direction in which he has Miami of Ohio headed.

The MAC school announced Wednesday morning that the university and its head football coach have reached an agreement on a contract extension. Martin, about to enter his fifth year with the school, is now signed through Jan. 30, 2021.

Financial terms of the extension were not revealed. Last year, Martin’s total pay of $522,000 was sixth among conference coaches according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

In 2014, Martin took over a team that had gone winless the previous season and won a combined eight games from 2011-13. In 2016, Martin guided the RedHawks to its first bowl game and first division championship since the 2010 season.

In his four seasons, Martin has guided Miami to an overall record of 16-33, included a 14-18 mark in conference play. The RedHawks have, though, won 11 of their last 19 games.

“Chuck continues to reinvigorate the Miami football program,” a statement from athletic director David Sayler began. “Resurrecting a program that was on a 16-game losing streak to winning a MAC East Championship three years later shows that Miami football can compete with the top of the Mid-American Conference for years to come.”