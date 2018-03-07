Getty Images

Michigan football staffer arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

By John TaylorMar 7, 2018, 10:33 AM EST
The latest individual to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker is neither a college football player nor a coach.

Mlive.com confirmed through an Ann Arbor police detective that Fergus Connolly was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of drunken driving.  Most notably, the 40-year-old’s arrest came at nearly noon ET local time, 11:50 a.m. specifically.

Details of what led to Connolly’s arrest have not been released.  The website notes that Connolly has not been formally charged.

Connolly has been the director of performance for the Michigan football team since 2016.  Prior to the start of the 2017 season, he added the title of director of football operations as well.

“We are aware of an incident involving Fergus Connolly,” the U-M athletic department said in a statement We are still awaiting more detailed information before commenting further.”

Lane Kiffin set to hire Southern Miss DC for same job at FAU

By John TaylorMar 7, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
In replacing his brother, Lane Kiffin has apparently turned to a fellow Conference USA school.

While there’s been no official announcement from Florida Atlantic, FootballScoop.com first reported that FAU is set to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro for the same job with the Owls.  The Sun-Sentinel subsequently confirmed the initial report.

Pecoraro would take over for Chris Kiffin, who left FAU for a job with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers last month.

Pecoraro has been with the Golden Eagles the past two seasons.  In his first season, they were 18th nationally in yards per game allowed (331) and 79th in scoring defense (30.3 points per game). In 2017, they were 17th (322 ypg) in the former category while they improved to tied for 39th (23) in the latter.

This past season, FAU gave up 408 yards per game (77th) and allowed 24.2 points per game (44th).

Arkansas completes 2019 non-conference schedule with game vs. Western Kentucky

By John TaylorMar 7, 2018, 7:57 AM EST
The 2018 season is still six (long) months away, but Arkansas has done some finishing work on a future slate.

Arkansas announced Tuesday that it has reached a scheduling agreement for a one-off football game against Western Kentucky in 2019.  The game is scheduled to be played in Fayetteville on Nov. 9 of that year, and completes the Razorbacks’ schedule for that season.

The announcement also included a future home-and-home men’s basketball series between the universities.

“We are always looking for compelling matchups in our football and men’s basketball schedules, and adding the Arkansas Razorbacks is a very exciting addition for both programs,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement. “The proximity of Arkansas to Bowling Green will also enable our fans to travel to Fayetteville and experience unique men’s basketball and football environments.”

The 2019 game will mark the first-ever between the two football program.

In addition to Western Kentucky, Arkansas’ 2019 non-conference schedule will consist of home games against FCS Portland State (Sept. 1), Colorado State (Sept. 14) and San Jose State (Sept. 21).

Michigan’s official Jim McElwain bio is suspect, to say the least

By John TaylorMar 6, 2018, 9:37 PM EST
Every college football program, to some degree, fudges on the coaching profiles that appear on their official websites in an attempt to present their staff in the absolute best of lights. Michigan, however, has taken one of theirs a bit too far.

Jim McElwain was hired by U-M last month as the Wolverines’ new wide receivers coach just a handful of months after he was fired as the head coach at Florida.  With Tim Drevno stepping down three days later, it is widely thought that McElwain will assume offensive coordinator duties as well.

In that vein, McElwain’s official U-M bio reads (for now) as follows: “McElwain’s units were explosive on offense during his time at Florida, especially through the passing game.” And here it is, saved for posterity.

While we wait for Gator fans to stop laughing violently and/or hyperventilating uncontrollably from the online claim, let’s review UF’s offense under McElwain for any hint of explosiveness, especially in the passing game.

In three seasons under McElwain, the Gators were 99th in scoring offense at 23.2 points per game in 2015, 107th in 2016 at 23.9 ppg and 109th in 2017 at 22.1 ppg.  In yards passing per game from 2015-17, they were 87th (207.1), 79th (215.8) and 102nd (179.5).

This past season, their 4.9 yards per play was 104th nationally and second-to-last behind Tennessee (4.4) in the SEC.  The previous two years, they were 100th in the country (5.0, 2016) and 102nd (4.9, 2015) in the same category; in the SEC, they were 12th each of those seasons.

By any metric, the Florida offense under McElwain was the antithesis of explosive.  Perhaps U-M meant his time as the offensive coordinator at Alabama?  In that case, they’d at least have some semblance of a sane argument.

2008 — 30.1 ppg, 35th nationally
2009 — 32.1 ppg, 22nd
2010 — 35.5 ppg, 18th
2011 — 34.8 ppg, 20th

As for the Florida claims?  It’s safe to say Michigan jumped the shark on that one.

Minnesota loses RB Shannon Brooks for the season to leg injury

By Zach BarnettMar 6, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
A non-contact “lower leg” injury has cost senior running back Shannon Brooks his season before it started. The injury occurred during the final days of conditioning leading into spring practice.

“That’s unfortunate and obviously that is not the news that everyone wants to hear, not what I want to hear, but I will tell you what, he’s been incredibly positive about it,’’ Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He sees it as kind of a blessing in his own eyes in how he can continue to mature and how he can get better and obviously be back in 2019.’’

Brooks appeared in just six games in 2017, carrying 79 times for 369 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed 18 times for 116 yards in a 31-17 loss to Purdue on Oct. 7, but carried the ball just 14 times for the rest of the season after that. Brooks led the club with 709 rushing yards as a true freshman in 2015, then ceded the team lead to fellow sophomore Rodney Smith in 2016.

Brooks’s injury means Smith will be Minnesota’s only experienced runner in 2018. Smith led the club with 229 totes for 977 yards; the next closest returning runner is junior Jonathan Femi-Cole, who carried nine times for 42 yards on the year.

Brooks will use 2018 as a redshirt season and return as a fifth-year senior in 2019, Fleck said.