Rich Rodriguez and Bret Bielema were also at Alabama’s pro day

Alabama’s pro day tends to draw a big crowd, which is nothing new. In addition to likely future Alabama staffer Butch Jones being on the scene today along with the likes of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, others caught on camera at the pro day event were former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez and former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema.
Bielema’s presence at the Alabama pro day could likely be explained by Bielema’s recent connection with the Patriots. During last week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it was reported Bielema was working as a representative of the Patriots. There has been no announcement on whether or not Bielema will be joining the Patriots staff this offseason, but Belichick has been known to bring former college coaches with him to events like these. Belichick previously took Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano after Schiano had been fired by the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, according to NESN.
Rodriguez is a bit of a new one though. He previously had no documented connection to any NFL team following his removal as head coach at Arizona, which continues to be a legal issue being taken care of off the field. Perhaps Saban was throwing Rodriguez a bone as coaches tend to do in allowing Rodriguez an opportunity to mingle with other coaches and scouts with the intent of finding his next job. These pro days can be good opportunities for disgraced coaches as well.
It is also worth a reminder that Rodriguez previously turned down an opportunity to be the head coach at Alabama. Alabama ended up hiring Saban instead, and Rodriguez eventually landed at Michigan. Safe to say these two coaches have taken contrasting career paths.
Temple University continues to move forward with discussing plans for a potential on-campus football stadium, but protestors continue to have their voices heard on the subject. On Tuesday, the protesting voices flooded a town hall meeting, shutting it down shortly after it began and leading to Temple president Richard Englert to be escorted out of the building among the throngs of protestors.
“What we witnessed tonight is what we’ve experienced over the last two years,” Rev. William Moore, said to Philly.com following the mess of an open forum session. “People are frustrated because they feel their voices are not heard nor respected, and this is what we got.”
Despite criticism from the surrounding community that would be impacted by the construction of a new on-campus football stadium, Temple officials have continued to explore the possibility at a time when the university is trying to secure a long-term solution for its football program with the lease at Lincoln Financial Field nearing an expiration date. Caution about the impact a stadium would have on the community has been prevalent for years, yet Temple officials continue to explore all of their options.
Among the chief concerns of those in the community is the potential displacement of citizens as a result of any construction. Although Englert has said nobody would be faced with such a dilemma, there does not appear to be a satisfactory level of trust between Temple officials and those currently residing in the targeted area.
“I was disappointed, but we’re going to continue talking to our neighbors,” Englert said, per Philly.com. “A university by its very nature invites and thrives on difference of opinion. We’re used to talking back and forth, but usually in a very courteous fashion.”
In all, the proposed plan is currently estimated to cost roughly $130 million. Temple recently negotiated a short-term extension on their lease to use Lincoln Financial Field through 2019.
Taking over one of the worst programs at the FBS level, Chuck Martin has been rewarded for the direction in which he has Miami of Ohio headed.
The MAC school announced Wednesday morning that the university and its head football coach have reached an agreement on a contract extension. Martin, about to enter his fifth year with the school, is now signed through Jan. 30, 2021.
Financial terms of the extension were not revealed. Last year, Martin’s total pay of $522,000 was sixth among conference coaches according to the USA Today coaching salary database.
In 2014, Martin took over a team that had gone winless the previous season and won a combined eight games from 2011-13. In 2016, Martin guided the RedHawks to its first bowl game and first division championship since the 2010 season.
In his four seasons, Martin has guided Miami to an overall record of 16-33, included a 14-18 mark in conference play. The RedHawks have, though, won 11 of their last 19 games.
“Chuck continues to reinvigorate the Miami football program,” a statement from athletic director David Sayler began. “Resurrecting a program that was on a 16-game losing streak to winning a MAC East Championship three years later shows that Miami football can compete with the top of the Mid-American Conference for years to come.”
Late last month, reports surfaced that Nick Saban has been in contact with Butch Jones about a job on his Alabama football staff. A handful of days later, there’s been confirmation of the interest.
As Alabama held the first of its two Pro Days Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Jones was in attendance and wearing an Alabama pullover. While Saban confirmed that he has an interest in adding Jones, he also stated that the hiring has not yet been finalized, at least to his knowledge.
“I don’t know where that is,” Saban said by way of al.com when asked about Jones’ status with the program. “We have issues that we need to go through to be able to hire somebody from another school. I haven’t gotten a report on where that is right now. We are interested in him being a part of our staff.”
Jones, of course, was the head coach at rival Tennessee for nearly five seasons before he was summarily dismissed in mid-November of last year. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09); his last job that didn’t involve being a head coach or position coach came as a graduate assistant at Rutgers from 1990-92.
The job with the Vols, which ended with, among other things, a 14-24 mark in conference play, was Jones’ first of any kind in the SEC. Included in that conference record was a 0-5 mark against the Crimson Tide in which the Volunteers were outscored by a combined score of 192-61.
Per his UT contract, Jones will be paid just over $8 million in the form of a buyout, minus whatever he was to make at future jobs through February of 2021.
In replacing his brother, Lane Kiffin has apparently turned to a fellow Conference USA school.
While there’s been no official announcement from Florida Atlantic, FootballScoop.com first reported that FAU is set to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro for the same job with the Owls. The Sun-Sentinel subsequently confirmed the initial report.
Pecoraro would take over for Chris Kiffin, who left FAU for a job with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers last month.
Pecoraro has been with the Golden Eagles the past two seasons. In his first season, they were 18th nationally in yards per game allowed (331) and 79th in scoring defense (30.3 points per game). In 2017, they were 17th (322 ypg) in the former category while they improved to tied for 39th (23) in the latter.
This past season, FAU gave up 408 yards per game (77th) and allowed 24.2 points per game (44th).