Town hall meeting about Temple football stadium shut down by protestors

Temple University continues to move forward with discussing plans for a potential on-campus football stadium, but protestors continue to have their voices heard on the subject. On Tuesday, the protesting voices flooded a town hall meeting, shutting it down shortly after it began and leading to Temple president Richard Englert to be escorted out of the building among the throngs of protestors.

“What we witnessed tonight is what we’ve experienced over the last two years,” Rev. William Moore, said to Philly.com following the mess of an open forum session. “People are frustrated because they feel their voices are not heard nor respected, and this is what we got.”

Despite criticism from the surrounding community that would be impacted by the construction of a new on-campus football stadium, Temple officials have continued to explore the possibility at a time when the university is trying to secure a long-term solution for its football program with the lease at Lincoln Financial Field nearing an expiration date. Caution about the impact a stadium would have on the community has been prevalent for years, yet Temple officials continue to explore all of their options.

Among the chief concerns of those in the community is the potential displacement of citizens as a result of any construction. Although Englert has said nobody would be faced with such a dilemma, there does not appear to be a satisfactory level of trust between Temple officials and those currently residing in the targeted area.

“I was disappointed, but we’re going to continue talking to our neighbors,” Englert said, per Philly.com. “A university by its very nature invites and thrives on difference of opinion. We’re used to talking back and forth, but usually in a very courteous fashion.”

In all, the proposed plan is currently estimated to cost roughly $130 million. Temple recently negotiated a short-term extension on their lease to use Lincoln Financial Field through 2019.

