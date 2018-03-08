After six weeks at Miami (OH), ex-Nebraska assistant hired by Tennessee Titans

The offseason in college football is always a reminder that coaches in the sport should rent, not buy, when it comes to housing. Case in point might be Scott Booker.
Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:
Booker is a former player at Kent State who originally coached defensive backs with the Golden Flashes but was set to handle the wide receivers in his return to the MAC at Miami. Most notably he coached at Notre Dame for seven years, serving as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach from 2012-2016 before his short stint with Nebraska in Mike Riley’s final season.
Booker was hired by the Red Hawks in late January and spent just over six weeks at the school. The Titans list him as a defensive assistant on their website as he adds to the staff of another Ohio product in Mike Vrabel.
Spring training is underway, clocks are about to spring forward and yes, spring football is here for many teams in college football. That includes defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma as the team are set to kick off their first set of practices in the spring under second year head coach Lincoln Riley.
The young Sooners have a lot on their plate over the next few weeks as the look to replace a Heisman Trophy winner and try to keep their streak of Big 12 titles rolling in 2018. Riley met with the media on Thursday afternoon and gave a few updates on his squad, most notably announced a handful of starters would miss the 15 practices in the spring with minor injuries but would return in time for fall camp.
Baldwin was a four-star early enrollee who was expected to compete for playing time at cornerback while Kelly is one of the team’s best returning defensive players at linebacker. Jones was set to be one of the starting inside receivers this season and Basquine, also an inside wideout, still appears to be recovering from a season-ending injury during camp last year.
Naturally, Riley also mentioned the upcoming battle to replace star quarterback Baker Mayfield as being a little more wide-open than people think despite many considering Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray the favorite over redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall.
Of note, Murray is still playing baseball at Oklahoma but is not expected to miss any spring practice for time on the diamond.
Somewhat unexpectedly, Army’s offensive line has a rather significant hole in it. Whether that hole is temporary or permanent remains to be seen.
As pointed out by Sal Interdonato of HudsonValley.com, Rick Kurz is not listed on Army’s most recently updated online roster. Thus far, the football program has not addressed the offensive lineman’s omission from the roster that was released ahead of spring practice.
In 2017, Kurz started the first seven games of the season and then, after being benched for the next two but still playing, he started the last four as well. All told, Kurz has started 27 games at left tackle the last three seasons.
In those three years, he played in a total of 36 games.
Mike Jinks‘ filling of a hole in his Bowling Green coaching staff has come at the expense of a fellow MAC school’s football staff.
DeJon Gomes, the Falcons have confirmed, has been hired by Jinks as BGSU’s cornerbacks coach. Gomes comes to Bowling Green after spending one season at Central Michigan as a graduate assistant who worked with defensive backs.
This will mark Gomes’ first on-field coaching job at any level of football.
“I am excited to join the staff,” Gomes said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Mike Jinks for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work and get the most out of these young men, both on and off the field.”
Gomes spent the last two seasons of his collegiate playing career as a defensive back at Nebraska, whose defensive coordinator during that time, Carl Pelini, now serves in the same role at Bowling Green. A fifth-round selection in the 2011 NFL draft, Gomes played 46 games during what turned out to be a three-year professional career.
For a handful of programs, the wait is almost over.
In January, starting left tackle Calvin Anderson announced his decision to transfer from Rice. Michigan and Texas were deemed the front-runners to land the lineman early on, with Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M (HERE) and TCU mentioned as possibilities as well.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Anderson indicated that he will make a decision on his new college football home this coming Saturday. Anderson also seemed to intimate in a video attached to the tweet that he has whittled his potential landing spots down to four programs — Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas.
Whichever of the contenders Anderson ultimately selects, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a graduate transfer. This will be his final season of eligibility.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.