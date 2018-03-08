Bowling Green reportedly fills out defensive coaching staff with another FCS assistant

Mike Jinks has dipped into the FCS ranks yet again to fill out his defensive coaching staff on Thursday.

A few hours after the school announced the hire of DeJon Gomes as the Falcons cornerbacks coach, FootballScoop reported that BGSU is also bringing in Jacob Schoonover to coach the linebackers after spending the past five years at FCS power Illinois State. He reportedly resigned his position in January with the Redbirds citing career opportunities elsewhere and it seems that landing a job at the FBS level with Bowling Green was what he was looking for.

With Schoonover set coaching linebackers, that will free up new defensive coordinator Carl Pelini from being responsible for a position group with the Falcons. The latter may have been able to give a recommendation to Jinks about Schoonover’s coaching acumen first hand after the two played each other at the FCS level, most recently with the young coach helping pitch a shutout of Pelini’s old team of Youngstown State last season.

The Falcons return seven starters on defense for 2018 and begin spring practice in two weeks.